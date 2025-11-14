My 22 Comics That Show Love Is Full Of Surprises

Love is full of surprises. It exists in all shapes and forms. It makes us sad and happy, cry and laugh. I’ve always been wondering how can I visually interpret love in a creative way. Even in the absence of dialogues, these comics aim to show that love can be sweet, bitter, weird, playful, bizarre, boring and exciting.
After 11+ years of working as an illustrator, I challenge myself to create comics to express my imagination. Dedicated to people I love, this is an ongoing personal project that I update regularly on social media. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | tangyauhoong.com
#1 Forbidden Love
#2 Music Taste
#3 Waiting For Love
#4 Deadly Kiss
#5 The 5 Stages Of Love
#6 Shape Of Love- Ram
#7 Then vs. Now
#8 You Are My Universe
#9 Not Even Death Will Do Us Part
#10 When Two Become One
#11 You Light Up My Life
#12 Love Locks
#13 Marriage Story
#14 Internet vs. Reality
#15 Romance In The Sky
#16 It’s Not Me, It’s You
#17 Love Is Blind
#18 Heart Is Where The Hug Is
#19 Born To Be Together
#20 Chasing Love
#21 Shape Of Love- Balloon
#22 Admirers
