I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

Have you ever wondered how many interpretations of love there are? Do animals fall in love?
As an illustrator, I wondered how I could visually interpret the feeling with love drawings without using words. Even in the absence of dialogue, these webcomics show that love can be sweet, bitter, weird, playful, bizarre, boring, and exciting.
Cartoon drawings and sketching are what I do on a daily basis. This is a side art project dedicated to people, animals, and objects I love.
I enjoy drawing these cute comics so much and I hope you like them too!
#1 Reborn
Even if your heart is broken
#2 Location
Hi Jenn
#3 Me, Myself And I
#4 In Search Of…
You meet someone when you least expect it
#5 Where Is The Love
So close yet so far
#6 Just Do It
Anyone sees that 2 swooshes become love when placed together?
#7 Magic
I am your magic
#8 Dinner
Little trick
#9 Surprise
Love birds
#10 Falling In Love
What a surprise
#11 Sunny Day
sunny love
#12 In The Mood For Love
xx
#13 Inspiration
New Skill
#14 Love Is…
#15 Abduction
Peculiar
#16 Arrival
Ouch!
#17 How Much Do You Love Me
Love In The Deep Ocean
#18 Heal
Modern day
#19 Collection
+1
#20 Morning
Romantic morning
#21 I Will Save You
I promise
#22 Life Saver
#23 Love Actually
That’s unexpected
