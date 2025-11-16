I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

by

Have you ever wondered how many interpretations of love there are? Do animals fall in love?

As an illustrator, I wondered how I could visually interpret the feeling with love drawings without using words. Even in the absence of dialogue, these webcomics show that love can be sweet, bitter, weird, playful, bizarre, boring, and exciting.

Cartoon drawings and sketching are what I do on a daily basis. This is a side art project dedicated to people, animals, and objects I love.

I enjoy drawing these cute comics so much and I hope you like them too! 

More info: Instagram | tangyauhoong.com | Twitter | opensea.io | Facebook | behance.net

#1 Reborn

Even if your heart is broken

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#2 Location

Hi Jenn

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#3 Me, Myself And I

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#4 In Search Of…

You meet someone when you least expect it

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#5 Where Is The Love

So close yet so far

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#6 Just Do It

Anyone sees that 2 swooshes become love when placed together?

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#7 Magic

I am your magic

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#8 Dinner

Little trick

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#9 Surprise

Love birds

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#10 Falling In Love

What a surprise

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#11 Sunny Day

sunny love

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#12 In The Mood For Love

xx

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#13 Inspiration

New Skill

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#14 Love Is…

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#15 Abduction

Peculiar

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#16 Arrival

Ouch!

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#17 How Much Do You Love Me

Love In The Deep Ocean

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#18 Heal

Modern day

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#19 Collection

+1

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#20 Morning

Romantic morning

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#21 I Will Save You

I promise

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#22 Life Saver

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

#23 Love Actually

That’s unexpected

I Drew 23 Comics To Illustrate How Quirky And Unexpected Love Can Be

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Female Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing That A Man Has Done To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Our Lockdown Without Limits
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These Tiled Steps In San Francisco Glow At Night From The Moonlight
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Emmys
The 14 Best Female Characters of the 2014-2015 TV Season
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2015
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 27-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
50 Of The Funniest Moments From Weddings That Made Them Even More Special
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.