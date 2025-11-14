We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

by

What to do with 12,000 tonnes of scrap metal? Recycle it, of course! Instead of letting old train tracks, cars and factory equipment corrode and pollute the environment, we bring them to life by turning them into sculptures.

More info: Instagram | scrapart.hu

This is how we work

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

The Globe – in darkness, continent borders light up!

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

The Champion

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

One glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away…

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

Here’s a bouquet for you

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

Meet Boci

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

…and her beautiful eyelashes

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

Pimp my pothole

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

This is where we rest

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

Meet our good luck charm! To every expo and exhibition we go to around the world, this piece travels with us

We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hollywood Stars Who Refuse to Work Together
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2023
What Various Time Slot Moves for TV Shows Really Mean
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2018
Unveiling The Life And Career Of Daniel Henney
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2023
City Cats Of Istanbul: 30 Beautiful Moments Captured By Marcel Heijnen
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
People Share Their Worst #ImDumb Moments
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Seth Meyers Jokes of the Week Include Trump’s Travel ban and Tinder For Orangutans
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.