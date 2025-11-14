We Turn Scrap Metal Into Art To Protect The Planet From Even More Waste

What to do with 12,000 tonnes of scrap metal? Recycle it, of course! Instead of letting old train tracks, cars and factory equipment corrode and pollute the environment, we bring them to life by turning them into sculptures.
More info: Instagram | scrapart.hu
This is how we work
The Globe – in darkness, continent borders light up!
The Champion
One glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away…
Here’s a bouquet for you
Meet Boci
…and her beautiful eyelashes
Pimp my pothole
This is where we rest
Meet our good luck charm! To every expo and exhibition we go to around the world, this piece travels with us
