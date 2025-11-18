Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Crime Or Detective Movie You’ve Ever Watched? (Closed)

by

Share your top picks for crime and detective stories that kept you on the edge of your seat and let us know why would you recommend it.

Could also be a series.

#1

i really enjoyed the American family: murder next door documentary on Netflix

#2

L.A Confidential was really cool. Want one with a twist. The Crying Game

#3

Film: Rear Window (the 1950s Hitchcock original)
Series: Sherlock (2010)

#4

Movie: “Se7en” is surely great

Series (actually all of them are single TV-movies): Nothing beats “Columbo”

#5

Enola Holmes

#6

Series: Death in Paradise. Good old-fashioned whodunit in a Carribean setting.

#7

You can’t go wrong with 1946’s The Big Sleep, or 1971’s The Conversation.

#8

To Catch A Killer (2023)

or perhaps Rebecca (the one from 1940… SO good!)

#9

knives out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, If You Could Do One Thing To Change The World For The Better What Would You Do (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
7 Things You Didn't Know About MADtv's Nicole Randall Johnson
7 Things You Didn’t Know About MADtv’s Nicole Randall Johnson
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2023
This Makeup Artist Can Turn Herself Into Any Creature, Here Are 35 Of Her Impressive Makeovers
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
37 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Ben Zaehringer (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
kim possible
Composer Jim Dooley Discusses Scoring Disney’s “Kim Possible”
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2019
Parks and Recreation 3.04 “Ron and Tammy: Part Two” Review
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.