Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Crime Or Detective Movie You’ve Ever Watched? (Closed)

Share your top picks for crime and detective stories that kept you on the edge of your seat and let us know why would you recommend it.
Could also be a series.
#1
i really enjoyed the American family: murder next door documentary on Netflix
#2
L.A Confidential was really cool. Want one with a twist. The Crying Game
#3
Film: Rear Window (the 1950s Hitchcock original)
Series: Sherlock (2010)
#4
Movie: “Se7en” is surely great
Series (actually all of them are single TV-movies): Nothing beats “Columbo”
#5
Enola Holmes
#6
Series: Death in Paradise. Good old-fashioned whodunit in a Carribean setting.
#7
You can’t go wrong with 1946’s The Big Sleep, or 1971’s The Conversation.
#8
To Catch A Killer (2023)
or perhaps Rebecca (the one from 1940… SO good!)
#9
knives out
