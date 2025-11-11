I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

by

About 25 years ago I was mainly a jeweler, doing all the typical jewelry for a retail store. But on the side I was carving stone in my brother’s studio, doing smooth animal forms with facet lines for the muscle definition. Eventually, I started doing them in bronze and many years later at the urging of my wife I applied that style to a jewelry line and launched the “Of beasts and beauty” store.

Now I barely have time for anything else! With each piece I try to create something that is beautiful from every angle and has movement, every arc leading into another. I have included a few photos of wax carvings before they are cast and a partially carved bracelet. Most of my jewelry and small sculptures are carved from this hard wax. Larger sculptures are made with hard oil clay.

I start a project by looking at photos then I do a profile drawing. I apply the drawing to the wax and transfer a basic line drawing to it, then I start carving, occasionally looking at photos for details. Mostly I just go by feel (which drives my realist artist friends crazy). At some point I realize I have managed to make something that has special movement or expression and I know I’m almost done. I still do a lot of contemporary gold/diamond/colored stone jewelry but the animal jewelry/sculpture is where my heart is.

More info: Etsy

Timber wolf with diamond eyes

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Forest cat ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Hedgehog ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Baby fox ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Sterling leaping puma ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Fox bracelet

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Curious hedgehog/fox

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Pangolin

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Silver magpie ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Fox ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Elephant pendant

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Dragonfly

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Lion ring

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Magpie pin/pendant

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Fox head pendant (rose gold)

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Dragon band

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

Wolf wax carving

I Make Animal Jewelry Out Of Silver And Bronze

You can see more works on Etsy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Showcase of 20 Fantastic Ron Swanson GIFs
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2016
The Carrie Diaries 1.11 ‘Identity Crisis’ Recap
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2013
My Son Found Treasure Buried In Our Backyard
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Top Five Moments from Archer Season 8
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2018
Agents of SHIELD: Who Will Die in the Finale?
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2016
It Takes Two: I Document The Connection Of Two People During My 10 Years Of Travels
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.