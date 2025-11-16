My 21 Illustrations That Prove Speech Bubbles Can Tell Their Stories Without Words

Speech bubbles are graphic convention used most commonly in comics, cartoons, and illustrations. Instead of putting words into it to represent speech or thoughts of a character, what if the speech bubble itself has its own expression and characteristic?

In this series of illustrations, I wanted to explore the possibilities of telling a story or conveying a message by speech bubbles themselves graphically, without words.

#1 Long Story Short

#2 Lie

#3 Storytelling

#4 Food Talk

#5 Horror Story

#6 Dirty Talk

#7 Verbal Abuse

#8 Gamers Talk

#9 Music Talk

#10 Relaxing Talk

#11 Girls Talk

#12 War Of Words

#13 No Talking

#14 Beatboxing

#15 Money Talk

#16 Cheers

#17 Space Talk

#18 Useless Talk

#19 Wtf

#20 Breakfast Talk

#21 Crap Talk

