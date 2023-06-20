7 TV Shows to Watch if You Enjoyed The Queen’s Gambit

If any show took the world by storm, it’s The Queen’s Gambit, released in 2020. Set in the 60s, chess takes center stage in the Netflix original inspired by the novel The Queen’s Gambit written by Walter Tevis. The story revolves around Beth Harmon, an orphan with an unparalleled knack for chess.
Beth, played by the brilliant Anya Taylor-Joy, finds solace in chess and is mentored by Mr. Shaibel, a janitor at the Kentucky orphanage. As the story progress, viewers witness Beth flourish into a brilliant teenager, navigating the waters of addiction and male opponents. The Netflix original garnered attention for its plot and authenticity. If you liked The Queen’s Gambit, here are seven TV shows with a similar essence.
1. The Crown
While Beth Harmon may reign supreme over the chessboard, Queen Elizabeth reigns over the people of England. Released in 2016, The Crown caught the attention of many for its attention to detail and historical accuracy. The critically acclaimed Netflix series has done a brilliant job of unveiling her path to ascension by showcasing a compelling narrative of royal family drama and what happens behind closed doors.
Like Beth in The Queen’s Gambit, Queen Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy, grapples with a male-dominated stage in this TV show. As she finds her balance after being thrust into a complex web of politics, The Crown unfolds the personal sacrifices taken to shape the future of England. Given its compelling storyline, The Crown makes for a great binge-watch.
2. Peaky Blinders
Set in the dark streets of London, Peaky Blinders, a BBC original, is inspired by real events. The show dives into the world of the street gang ‘Peaky Blinders,’ notorious for their cruelty and brutality. Thomas Shelby, the leader of the razor blade hats, gets tangled up with corrupt industrialists in London and witnesses his life flip upside down as he loses friends, success, and love.
The British period crime drama also deals with the aftermath of World War I. Starring Cillian Murphy and Anya Taylor-Joy, Peaky Blinders showcases a story of power, loyalty, and survival. If fans enjoyed following Beth’s journey as a renowned grandmaster, Thomas Shelby is bound to catch their attention.
3. The Great
The Great is a brilliantly witty and visually appealing Hulu show that delves into the life of Catherine the Great. Loosely inspired by Empress Catherine II and Emperor Peter III, the show is based on the struggles of marriage and reigning over the Russians. It’s set in 18th-century Russia and follows Catherine’s difficult choices. The chemistry between Fanning and Hoult, the scenic backdrops, and the impeccable costumes are just a few reasons The Great has garnered such a wide audience. Starring Elle Fanning as a strong female lead like in The Queen’s Gambit, The Great is the perfect choice, especially given the TV show’s clever writing and thrilling storyline.
4. Sherlock
Sherlock, a modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, the BBC series has garnered immense popularity. The show offers a fresh perspective on traditional detective stories. Sherlock, a dark academic show is a lot like The Queen’s Gambit, which revolves around the life of Sherlock Holmes, a self-proclaimed high-functioning sociopath.
The Sherlock-Watson duo, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, respectively, solve crimes and consistently stay steps ahead of their rival, Officer Lestrade. And what is Sherlock without a good-old arch-nemesis, Morarity? From witty dialogues, to clever deductions, Sherlock has everything a devoted The Queen’s Gambit fan would love.
5. Mad Men
Set in 1960s America, Mad Men first came out in 2007 and follows the journey of individuals working in marketing agencies. The popular AMC series stars Jon Hamm, a retro ad man with an insatiable hunger for working his way up the success ladder. As the plot progresses, audiences witness his rise within the industry.
Although Mad Men wrapped things up in 2015, the show is still available. It garnered quite the audience at its time, proving that a show doesn’t necessarily need big names to succeed. While the beginning is a little slow, as Mad Men continues, viewers will sit at the edge of their seats until the end. Guaranteed.
6. Big Little Lies
Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel Big Little Lies delves into the complex lives of a group of women. As one thing leads to another, soon enough, the lines between friendship blur, and shocking crimes take place. The show has a stellar cast, which includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern.
For anyone seeking an addictive drama, Big Little Lies is full of it. From secrets and manipulations to late-night contemplations, the HBO series has everything one would want. The power play and hidden agendas of seemingly innocent women are fantastic.
7. Call The Midwife
Call The Midwife is set in post-World War II London and follows the turbulent journeys of working-class women. Loosely based on history, the series focuses on the trials and triumphs of nurses and midwives. It also tackles serious issues such as marriage and reproductive rights of the time. Much like The Queen’s Gambit, the storyline has strong-headed and determined women at the forefront. Having debuted in 2012, the show has 12 seasons and has since captivated audiences. If The Queen’s Gambit tickled fans’ fancy, Call The Midwife is an excellent show to learn about women’s history.