Could Sherlock Season 5 Ever Happen? (And Should It?)

Sherlock, the beloved modern-day adaptation based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, last appeared on our TV screens in January 2017 and the return of Sherlock season 5 has been a mystery since then. A revival of the show doesn’t at all seem like a bad idea. Especially given that Benedict Cumberbatch‘s exceptional portrayal and charismatic role of the high-functioning sociopath detective stays an eye-candy and aural delight to this date.
Sherlock season 4 concluded the troubled relationship Sherlock has with his family — particularly his rocky past with his sister Eurus. Sherlock season 4, episode 3, “The Final Problem” is filled with twists and turns as Sherlock, John, and Mycroft race against time to stop Eurus from carrying out her diabolical plan, leading to a heart-wrenching finale. While this open ending was satisfactory for some, it left enough room in the plot for future stories to be told for the others.
Will Sherlock Season 5 Ever Happen? Let’s Look At the Possibilities
While Sherlock continues to enjoy a massive fan base and lasting popularity, the chances of season 5 happening are slim. There has been no official announcements of the beloved detective’s return to the screen from either the show’s creators or BBC itself. However, not all hope is lost for the return of Sherlock. While the availability of the cast remains a major concern, their willingness to return provides fans with some hope.
Despite their busy schedules, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have expressed their willingness to continue Sherlock when the right time and opportunity arises. In an interview with Collider, Moffat emphasized that the idea of another season is “always there.” Similarly, Cumberbatch and Freeman have also been vocal about reviving their on-screen partnership, with Cumberbatch telling Digital Spy that he would be “open to revisiting” the idea in the future.
Is It a Good Idea or a Risky Venture?
The idea of going for Sherlock season 5 is an area of the debate itself, with the primary concern being whether another season is even required. The fact is — Sherlock still boasts a dedicated fan base eagerly awaiting its return and wishing to see more of the detective’s adventures on screen. This leaves the creators of the show an opportunity to expand on the main plot of “The Final Problem”, or even continue with showing Sherlock and Watson solving new mysteries in their witty and unconventional manner.
While that might be a good reason for the stakeholders to expand on, the potential risks associated with creating another season are dire. Season 4 left fans wanting for more — continuing the story with season 5 can backfire terribly if the show’s writing and production quality are not up to par with the viewer’s expectations, which will be higher than they have ever been owing to the show’s long-awaited return. With new adaptations of the beloved character coming to the audience, such as that of Henry Cavill‘s — the world of Sherlock Holmes isn’t exactly lifeless and perhaps indicates that the BBC’s Sherlock has run its course.
