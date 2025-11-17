Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Controversial Book, Song, Or Movie You Know Of? (Closed)

I don’t want to write a description.
#1
Judging by whats happening in America, anything with a LGBTQ+ or POC character. Even biographies. “The Life Of Rosa Parks” got removed from schools in Texas, but a judge ordered them to put it back.
#2
Any Holy Books are pretty controversial. Especially when you get a lunatic element following THEIR interpretation of a vague text.
#3
David Allan Coe did – especially for Country – two extremely controversial albums: the “Underground Album” and “Nothing Sacred”. Content is controversial for a good reason and way over the line.
#4
“Ichi the Killer” directed by Takashi Miike. It was banned in several countries due to it’s graphic violence. He doesn’t ease into it either. The first scene is could be mistaken for a snuff film.
John Waters had 2 of his movies banned in USA for like 20 years I think.
“Pink Flamingos” and “Female Trouble”. They are definitely disturbing, but I love John Waters.
#5
On A Pale Horse. Piers Anthony’s grossness towards women just permeates the whole novel.
#6
Well it would definitely have to be “Blurred Lines” by Robin thicke a song about date rape.
#7
Tons. Music, probably 2LiveCrew although there are loads of others. Film is probably A Serbian Film, although again, loads. In non-disgusting terms it would have to be Game of Thrones, the most popular program on the planet until the last series where we all collectively as a species agreed to never talk of it again.
#8
VELMA
#9
Peter and Wendy(Live action unnecessary Peter Pan reboot)
#10
Song….Till The Cows Come Home- Lucille Bogan…….just look it up at your own discretion.
#11
Haven’t seen the movie myself but seen reviews and stuff so I know about it. Apparently American Psycho had a bit of controversy because of its portrayal of violence against women I believe? Can’t remember exactly. But I do know that Leonardo Dicraprio was supposed to play Bateman, but was advised not to and dropped out of the role.
