Hey Pandas, What Would You Say Is A Good Trait You Have?

For example, I love to share food. If it’s yummy and I like you, chances are that ill give you some.
#1
Writing. My dad says I write better than most of his students.
#2
I would say compassion and empathy. You are able to see things from someone else’s perspectives and they both can go along way.
#3
I don’t get stressed, embarrassed or nervous. EVER.
You need a distraction? Social gathering need a pick-up? You got a question you’re to shy to ask yourself? Need to do something that might make you look silly and want someone else to look more stupid? Just give me a call.
#4
I am exceedingly….quiet.
That may not seem like a good trait, but allow me to explain. I hear everything before people realize I am there and can plan accordingly. Someone mumbles about the trash can being full? Poof, the trash is gone before they know it. Something else needs done at work but everyone else is busy? Done.
Of course…there’s always the problems too. If you’re cheating on your partner? Better hope I’m not around. They deserve to know and I’ll be the “little birdie” that tells them your dirty little secret. It’s a good trait for me, and it can be a benefit to others. Just don’t be a d**k.
#5
I’m an extreme empath (I will literally feel guilty af for a few hours after flushing a bug down the toilet, etc) and I’m very generous
#6
I think I’m really nice and SUPER loyal. If you mess with friends or partner you are SO dead. I may only be 4’8 but I will Spider-Man your a$$ into the ground 🙃
#7
I am civic-minded and encouraging of others.
#8
I’m honest. Not in a brutal way, but I do not lie (except for occasional white lies, honestly!) I grew up with a pathological liar, and my goal has always been to be the opposite of him.
#9
I am a supreme optimist.
If there is a silver lining, I will find it.
If there isn’t one, I will make one.
#10
I’m incredibly skilled at holding my tongue and looking past my issues when needed. It doesn’t matter how mad I am at a friend, I can put off b*tching at them until after I’ve helped them with whatever it is they’ve come to me for. No matter how much I dislike someone, I can hold a respectful conversation for as long as needed for them to leave again. If I know for a fact someone is going to do something stupid, and I’ve told them time and time again, I don’t ever say “I told you so” after the fact. I just help them fix it. And if I’m working with an absolutely horrible, rude, obnoxious, and downright cruel customer? I keep a smile on my face and a calm friendly tone while dealing with them.
Right up until their gone and then I’m raging like a psychopath the moment I’m able to.
What part of “we didn’t get any on the truck” do you just not understand? What do you expect me to do about that? Huh? You want me to go drive down to the god d*mned distribution center personally and tell them one single person wants thier product so I need them to get on that right now please!? Go shop on Amazon if you need it that bad and leave me and my poor cashiers alone!
Like I said. I can look past them when NEEDED lol
#11
People have told me that I motivate them to be their best every day.
#12
I can calm down anxious people/animals whilst freaking out myself.
#13
It can be a good and bad thing but I’m pretty good at self analyzing. I’m also empathic and very good at reading other people. Perhaps even better than myself but what I mean is that I constantly try to think how I can be better how I can make a situation different. I try to think of other people’s point of views and why they may be acting the way they’re acting. And for some reason I can usually give people great advice.
#14
standing up for literally everyone (except myself)
#15
I have to say that I find this type of question very awkward. I do not, as a rule, go around talking about myself and this has pushed me out of my comfort zone. Because of that, I have decided to push through and come up with an answer, so here goes….
As a four-year-old at Playschool, one of the ‘teachers’ said that I was ‘a very good sharer’ and that has stayed with me for some forty-odd years. It applies to anything really. If I have something and you don’t, then I will either offer to share or offer it all to you. No strings attached. I will never forget how hard it is when you don’t have enough to get by on. I think this applies to most people who have experienced tough times. They are usually the first to offer help because they know how it feels to go without. So yeah, I’m a good sharer!
#16
I have a natural hand in training dogs :). I have trained all three of our dogs. (even the/my puppy) Our oldest dog, Osa, is so smart she knows a handful of tricks without the hand signing. 🙂 And the puppy knows all the basics+ roll over! The middle dog is just stubborn, but he knows all of the tricks… and more.
#17
I try to see people for what they want me to see about them, and take that into consideration. Almost no one intentionally wakes up and says, I think I’ll be an a*****e today for no reason.
#18
Not very useful but i can tell when people are sucking in their stomach in photos.
#19
I think my best trait is my singing voice. I get so many compliments from random kids parents lol.
#20
I am an expert level ‘finder’. I can find almost anything my household members can’t. I just go to where I think it could be and there it is every time. Sometimes it takes a little longer but I pretty much always find whatever needs found. I once found a dropped pill on the ground outside after it was dropped in the grass. I was told a general area of where it fell, went out and stopped and looked down and it was right in front of my feet!
#21
I always try to put others’ needs above mine which tends to be problematic sometimes but the joy i get seeing their happy faces is moree than enough :)
#22
It may seem like a small thing, but I think I’m very good at being impartial when making decisions. I’m good at not letting my personal opinions influence me and I can stay level-headed and logical when making judgements in one favor or another. I can be unbiased and unprejudicial even if it affects me personally.
I grew up in a house of people who were the exact opposite in very severe ways, and it made me someone who doesn’t ever want to be that. So I can step outside of my own personal beliefs and look at the facts and not respond emotionally to things.
Because of that, I’m also able to change my mind or admit I may be wrong if shown facts refuting my opinions and not take it as some kind of personal attack.
#23
I am a weirdly incredible empath. You tryna say you’re fine and have a normal fine face but you’re actually rotting inside? I’ll know it, and I’ll talk you through it. Point being, just looking at someone and I will know exactly what emotion they feel.
Speaking of analyzing people, I SERIOUSLY can analyze people. I can tell if someone is tryna be nice or if they’re being nice to make me put my guard down and stab me in the back. For example at the start of 8th grade 4 girls brought me into their friend group. However ever since day 1 I knew there was something just OFF about them. Day 2 they start asking me who I ship them with and vice versa. By day 3 I dumped their butts! A little while later one of the girls had been dumped by the remaining 3 and told me how they made fun of me behind my back and secretly hated me. Didn’t shook me though. I subconsciously overanalyzed them and could tell they were the girls who did that.
And yes I am friends with that one girl who got dumped by the other 3, because she didn’t and she also got uncomfortable with stuff they did!
#24
I’m extremely giving. Had people live with us, fed many teens whose parents were working, willing to help as much as I can. Great listener. Sometimes people just need to talk. I’m able to imagine myself in someone’s place, so I’m always trying to help.
#25
I like to say that I’m a very logical and critical thinker. My first thought is always “is it effective?” I like to try and understand both sides of the argument or a decision and then make a choice. I find it very helpful when having to mediate between people.
#26
Honesty, tempered with wisdom and gentleness.
#27
I’m honestly good to vent to, I’m apparently good at giving advice and just listening to peoples problems. I’m also reasonably good at getting to trust me after just meeting (over text because I meet a lot of people in group chats with my friends) I’ve had a person start talking to me about some problems after a day or two ans I’m absolutely honoured that I’m trusted enough with everything I’m told about
#28
– I treat servers and retail workers really good. I’ve been there and know how shitty the job and the pay is.
– Always ask someone how they are genuinely not because its the routine thing to do.
#29
I can read and match someone’s mood/emotions within a minute
#30
My eyes,there blue on one and green on the other it also starts light on the out side and darker closer to the pupil
