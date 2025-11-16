30 Things That Are An Integral Part Of An American House, As Assumed By Non-Americans In This Online Group

Now that we live in such a global environment, there is nothing weird in admitting that we’re influenced by various cultures. Naturally, by being interested and learning about other countries’ customs, habits, foods, and other things, we learn about their everyday life, and how it’s similar or different from our own. One of the most interesting, often talked about and compared places is the United States. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/Ryrylx was curious to find out what are some of the things that non-American people have noticed and now are convinced that these items are in every American house.
Whether it’s picked up from shows or movies or seen in one of their travels, users online were quick to provide their answers to the question that received almost 48K responses. While some people reminded everyone of some American “classics” such as peanut butter or the variety of dressings and sodas found in one’s fridge, other users were fascinated by the garbage disposal installed in the sink and “washing machines where you put everything in the top”.
#1
Peanut butter
Image source: Honeyrose88x, chelsey.baldock
#2
Laundry dryer. In my country almost everyone dries their laundry on a wire outside, so the concept of a dryer is baffling to me. I only see them in American Movies & shows. Do majority of you have it or not?
Image source: Evening_Eagle, Mike Porcenaluk
#3
Air conditioning
Image source: pinzi_peisvogel, Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine
#4
Every American household have a drawer full with random s**t (died batteries, screws, shoelace etc)
Image source: Firm_Ideal_5256, Janet 59
#5
That garbage disposal thing I always see in shows and movies
Image source: dw87190, Flammingo
#6
Drywall….lots of drywall
Image source: JoeTisseo, Becky Stern
#7
Fridge with ice dispenser built in
Image source: Fun_Accountant7632, -JvL-
#8
Eggs *in* the fridge
Image source: lordfaffing, United Soybean Board
#9
Jeans
Image source: mongar82, Lisa Zins
#10
Individual cans or bottles of soft drinks
Image source: LL112, Brian Cantoni
#11
A gallon of milk in the refrigerator
Image source: bawalsakape, oddharmonic
#12
A dog !
#13
Cereal
Image source: this_wise_idiot, Incase
#14
Mac and cheese
Image source: getablkdog, Mike Mozart
#15
A garage fridge. Filled with beer and frozen boxes of c**p from Costco.
Image source: Shantomette, samantha celera
#16
A dishwasher.
Image source: SakuraUnicorn, Ann Oro
#17
multiple different types of weird sauces
Image source: c_byum, Bev Sykes
#18
microwave
Image source: Inevitable-Source827, CJ Sorg
#19
A sofa that faces a studio audience
Image source: AlterEdward, Paragon Apartments
#20
Oh oh, the washing machines where you put everything in the top! This fascinated me when we visited the states. They’re huge!
Image source: Tired3520, Michael Coghlan
#21
Just a literal block of cheese just chilling in the fridge. I’m certain they woke up randomly at 3am and go ‘Omg cheese sounds good right now.’
Image source: AntarctMaid, Didriks
#22
A musket for home defence, just as the founding fathers intended.
Image source: Kung_fu1015, Mark Ittleman
#23
I’m convinced almost every american has a mountain of pillows on their bed
Image source: NoImnotadumbass, Andrea Vail
#24
Bbq sauce
Image source: ThrewawayXxxX, Manfred Steger
#25
Apparently americans are rather fond of Pickles and Peanut Butter. Is that a fair assumption to make?
Image source: tree_of_lies, Steven Brewer
#26
Popcorn setting on their microwave!
Image source: someone_somewear, lisaclarke
#27
Those f*****g red disposable beer cups
Image source: Marginal_Beverage, Scott Brody
#28
Plastic bags
Image source: janonymous1234, Twentyfour Students
#29
Something that is individually wrapped that doesn’t need to be individually wrapped
Image source: kubrickie, Amy Ross
#30
One of those giant containers of orange ball food.
Image source: acid-nz, youngthousands
