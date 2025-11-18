A Woman Does The Job The Boss’s Way, Keeps The Receipt For Their Mistake When It Backfires

Bureaucratic mismanagement and unwavering adherence to protocol are two of the most important ingredients for an organizational screw-up.
So when Reddit user MOMMANAY2020 recognized it brewing at her work, she did her best to try and put the brakes on an expensive transaction.
However, the employee couldn’t do it alone and needed the help of her bosses. In a post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘ the woman said that they wouldn’t budge, though.
All she could do was strap in and watch the trainwreck unfold.
Sometimes, no matter how good your intentions are, the result of your work depends on your superiors
So when this employee realized that hers were setting her up for failure, she maliciously complied
Bad managers like TL and TD are everywhere
Judging from the story, it’s no surprise that the organization is struggling. In studying declining companies, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management Donald Sull found that their issues stem from decision makers’ inability to take appropriate action.
“There can be many reasons for the problem—ranging from managerial stubbornness to sheer incompetence—but one of the most common is a condition that I call active inertia,” Sull writes.
“Inertia is usually associated with inaction—picture a billiard ball at rest on a table—but physicists also use the term to describe a moving object’s tendency to persist in its current trajectory. Active inertia is an organization’s tendency to follow established patterns of behavior … Stuck in the modes of thinking and working that brought success in the past, [they] simply accelerate all their tried-and-true activities.”
After reading posts like this one, it might seem that good bosses are rare. And that’s true. Gallup has found that one of the most important decisions companies make is simply who they name a manager, yet they usually get it wrong. In fact, companies fail to choose the candidate with the right talent for the job 82% of the time.
Which is a pretty huge deal when you take into account that managers account for at least 70% of variance in employee engagement scores. Many of who are probably actively embracing malicious compliance, in one form or the other.
