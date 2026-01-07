This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

If you have ever looked at a museum masterpiece and thought, “This would absolutely go viral if the subject were dressed in more modern attire,” Scottish artist Ross Muir is basically making art for you.

Muir has built a following by remixing instantly recognizable historical imagery and giving it a sharp, modern streetwear twist. A saintly, icon-style portrait becomes “Wee Mary,” complete with a glowing gold halo and a nameplate necklace that feels more like a pop star accessory than a sacred symbol.

#1 ˝Square Gogh˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

Van Gogh appears in multiple forms as well, including Muir’s viral “Square Gogh” take and versions that swap tortured artist energy for sporty confidence, such as the one rocking a Titleist visor with golf clubs slung over his shoulder.

Image source: Ross Muir

Image source: Ross Muir

#3 ˝Cona Lisa˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

Elsewhere, you will spot nods to classic portraiture that suddenly feel like they belong on an album cover, a fashion lookbook, or a Glasgow street corner, with bold Adidas stripes, hoodies, and logo-level styling doing the heavy lifting.

#4 ˝Frida Perry˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

What makes Muir’s work click is that it is not just a cheap joke over a famous painting. He keeps the pose, the lighting, and the atmosphere that made the original compelling, then drops in contemporary details that change the entire personality.

#6
Muir's reimagining of Van Dyke's self portrait.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#7
Muir's reimaginin of ˝Pas Mèche˝ (˝Nothing Doing˝) by Jules Bastien-Lepage.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#8 ˝High Winds Blow On High Hills˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

A Frida Kahlo-inspired portrait gets turned into “Frida Perry,” swapping traditional dress for a crisp polo and big hoops, while a refined figure with a halo might show up looking like she is about to walk into a club rather than a cathedral.

#9 ˝Green Lady˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#10 ˝Frida˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#11 ˝Green Lady, Red Top˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

Muir’s story is part of the appeal, too. Born in 1981 and based in Scotland, he started painting at 30 with no formal training after receiving a small set of paints as a gift. What began as a hobby and an escape quickly turned into a full-time career.

#12 ˝Completed It, Mate˝

Muir's remake of ˝After the ball˝ from 1899, by Catalan Artist Ramon Casas.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#13 ˝One Man's Pigeon, Is Another Man's Dove.˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#14 ˝Wee Mary˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

In 2018, “Square Gogh” blew up online, galleries took notice, and his first solo exhibition in Glasgow sold out before the doors even opened. When lockdown hit, he took the joke outside, plastering Glasgow with his “Jist Gogh Hame” posters and catching international attention, including a shoutout from the official Van Gogh Museum on Instagram.

#15 ˝Two Sons˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#16 ˝Tiga Tiga˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#17 ˝The Problem With Time˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

Maddox Gallery later brought him on as a represented artist, cementing what social media had already figured out: old art still has plenty of life in it, especially when you dress it like it has places to be.

#18
Muir's rendition of Vladimir Tretchikoff's ˝Balinese girl˝.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#19 ˝Bulletproof˝

A reworking of a painting by Raphael of Saint Sebastian.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#20 ˝Billy Cone-Lly˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#21 ˝Apache˝

Muir's reimagining of Ernst Deger's ˝Portrait of a young woman,˝ 1890.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#23 ˝Green Bow˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#24 ˝The Bridge Home˝

Muir's reimagining of Henri Rousseau's ˝Myself,˝ portrait-landscape from 1890 by inserting himself into the painting.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#25 ˝Absolute Belters˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#27 ˝Really?˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#28 ˝Say Grace˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#29 ˝Taking The…˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#30 ˝Rogue˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#31 ˝Nevermind˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#32 ˝Cut & Burn˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#33 "Jacqueline With Flowers"

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#35 ˝Frida Perry (Back To Black)˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#36 ˝Maddog˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#37 ˝Good Boy˝

A remake of ˝Boy and rabbit˝ painted in 1814 by Sir Henry Raeburn.

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#38 ˝Crop Here˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

#39 ˝Oh Jessica˝

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

This Scottish Artist Gives Famous Paintings A Modern Street Culture Twist (40 Pics)

Image source: Ross Muir

You can see Muir’s other works on his Instagram page and website. Let us know in the comments which is your favorite!

