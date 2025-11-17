I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

by

I loved the film Jurassic Park in 1993. My son is a fan of dinosaurs, so I couldn’t miss a collection like this! I started with the famous tyrannosaur, symbolizing the carnivorous giant in total contrast to the size of my usual microsculptures of a few millimeters high. As usual, it took me around a hundred hours to build each of these scenes, because everything is always delicate on this scale: finding the right proportions, the right attitudes, the expressions, because I wanted to make them as alive as possible.

Under my microscope, using a scalpel and paintbrush hairs, I first create the skeleton, then I use hardened glue to sculpt, and finally watercolor paint for the finishes. You should know that a paintbrush hair only represents 0.1 mm, sometimes less, and that collages on this scale are very delicate and the tools are always too large in relation to the sculpture. Accepting to work in the crash of the tremors of my fingers, in the infernal flows of water from watercolor paint, and under the breath of air from my nostrils which is akin to the sirocco wind… That’s what is the life of the microsculptor.

More info: mariecohydon.fr

#1 Triceratops Mother And Son

Under construction, the scene, and scene next to a standard pencil.
Size: 2,5 mm length X 1,5 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#2 Brachiosaurus

On a nail under, the scene, and on a wooden base.
Size: 4 mm length X 3,8 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#3 Dragon

Next to a 1 euro cent coin, seen on 3 faces and on a wooden base.
Size: 8 mm length X 2,5 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#4 Tyrannosaurus Chasing An Ostrich

Size: 5 mm length X 3.5 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#5 Stegosaurus

Under construction, the scene, and on a wooden base.
Size: 2,5 mm length X 1,5 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#6 Ankylosaurs Fighting

Size: 3 mm length X 2 mm height each.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#7 Maiasaura

On barbecue pic and scene with eggs.
Size: 3,8 mm length X 1,8 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#8 Parasaurolophus: On A Matchstick, And A Scene

On a matchstick, and a scene.
Size: 3.2 mm length X 2 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#9 Spinosaurus Chasing A Sawfish

Size: 4,5 mm length X 2,8 mm height.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#10 Quetzalcoatlus

On a matchstick.
Size: 3 mm height X 2 mm length.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

#11 Quetzalcoatlus

Scene next to a standard pencil.

I Am A Microsculptor And Here Are My 11 Tiny Sculptures Of Dinosaurs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet the Impressive Cast of PBS’s “Poldark” on Masterpiece Theater
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2018
Invincible
Invincible vs. The Boys: Which Deconstruction of Superheroes Reigns Supreme?
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2021
Boss Refuses To Approve Woman’s Tenerife Vacation, Says Next Day Her Productivity Will Be Low
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Tired Of Getting Catcalled, This Woman Started Taking Selfies With The Catcallers, And The Results Are Pretty Disturbing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Really Weird Facts about Skeletor’s Body
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
135 Of The Funniest Mom Tweets Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.