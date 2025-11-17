Hey Pandas, Should Pineapple Be On Pizza? (Closed)

Tell me! And tell me why?
#1
well it depends on what the person whos eating it wants
#2
NO. Stop this monstrosity. It’s like the maple syrup/bacon combo. Should not exist. Some sweet/savory combos can be good but these are not it
#3
On MY pizza?? Absolutly not…
Yours? Sure, if you want :]
#4
The fact that this even is a question is such a bad reflection on society. Each person MUST be allowed to have their pizza the way they want it, without judgement. Period. And this applies for things beyond pizza as well.
#5
I’m sorry but I’m an anti pineapple pizza person. Tomato sauce + cheese + pineapple seems like the worst combo possible, sorry pandas.
#6
Yes
#7
yes.
