Hey Pandas, Should Pineapple Be On Pizza? (Closed)

by

Tell me! And tell me why?

#1

well it depends on what the person whos eating it wants

#2

NO. Stop this monstrosity. It’s like the maple syrup/bacon combo. Should not exist. Some sweet/savory combos can be good but these are not it

#3

On MY pizza?? Absolutly not…

Yours? Sure, if you want :]

#4

The fact that this even is a question is such a bad reflection on society. Each person MUST be allowed to have their pizza the way they want it, without judgement. Period. And this applies for things beyond pizza as well.

#5

I’m sorry but I’m an anti pineapple pizza person. Tomato sauce + cheese + pineapple seems like the worst combo possible, sorry pandas.

#6

Yes

#7

yes.

Patrick Penrose
