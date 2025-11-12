89 People Who Quit Their Jobs With Style

Unless you have been pretty fortunate in life so far, chances are you’ve endured a period of office work or any other kind of work that sucked.

There are plenty of things about the nature of employment that can make it extremely unpleasant. From long hours and boring, unsuitable work, to colleagues that irritate and a smug, overbearing boss, the fantasy of telling them all where to shove it and giving your resignation letter in class can become overwhelmingly tempting!

This list compiled by Bored Panda is about funny people who did exactly that. Forget about leaving on good terms, politely handing in your two weeks notice and not burning bridges. Burn them down, baby! Down to the floor! Do it with a funny poster so they’ll remember! These people acted out their fantasies, hatched in those dark, miserable days of workplace misery, and flounced out with a flourish. Scroll down to check out the list of the best ways to quit job below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 So, My Brother-In-Law Has Resigned From His 9-To-5 Job In Spectacular Fashion. Jerry Maguire Meets Masterchef

Image source: flackhackjack

#2 People At A Store At My Mall Got Fed Up With The Way Their Manager Treated Them

Image source: reddit.com

#3 One Of My Co-Workers Quit Today. We Found This On His Desktop

Image source: assumetehposition

#4 This Is My Friend’s Resignation “Letter”

Image source: imgur.com

#5 My Two Week Notice

Image source: gahdzuks

#6 My Buddy Quit His Job At The Gas Station

Image source: peaceman582

#7 Saw This At Bed Bath And Beyond

Image source: mastranios

#8 A Co-Worker Posted Pictures Of Himself In Random Places When He Quit. This Is The Back Of A Clock, And He Quit 2 Years Ago

Image source: CaptainCatchem

#9 When A Big Box Retail Worker Just Can’t Take It Anymore

Image source: SpikeBoyBebop

#10 This Is How You Quit

Image source: Slappyjay

#11 I Quit My Job Today…

Image source: Leviathin

#12 A Friend Posted His Resignation White Board

Image source: downvotes____really

#13 Best Way To Quit A Job

Image source: An_Arrogant_Ass

#14 My Coworker Went All Wet Seal On Our Boss Today

Image source: JordanAsshole

#15 Look What My Coworker And I Left On The Break Room Table Today

Image source: dudeperson33

#16 My Ex-Manager Wouldn’t Give Me My Last Paycheck Without A Resignation Letter

Image source: Swinging_Phallus

#17 My Husband’s Letter Of Resignation

Image source: Girlofgodsbadday

#18 I Just Quit My Job The Best Way I Know How

Image source: springmint5

#19 Entire Crew Quit Today At Local Restaurant

Image source: JeremyChrist

#20 The Other Day I Handed In My Resignation Poem Informing CVS Of My Last Day And Giving Them My Two Weeks Notice (Yes, As A Poem)… I Was Told That My Store Manager, Scott, Loved It. I Hope You All Do Too

Image source: Nickemmanuel

#21 This Is How I Turned In My 2 Week Notice Today At My Job I Hate

Image source: I_Drink_Pee

#22 This Is How You Quit Your Shitty Third Shift Gas Station Job

Image source: jeseely

#23 How My Buddy Todd Gave His Notice At His Job. This Is Classic Todd

Image source: ThatsAGreatPost

#24 My Wife Just Quit The Job That Made Her Cry Nearly Every Day For Two Years. I Couldn’t Prouder

Image source: heathbickerstaff

#25 This Guy Called His Boss, Quit His Job, Set This Auto Responder And Then Left The Building

Image source: keon

#26 My Friend’s Resignation Letter

Image source: iamchris4life

#27 For This Towel Day: Here Is How I Quit My Last Job. Sorry For The Low Picture Quality

Image source: JTSnidely

#28 We Can Still Be Friends Though, Right?

Image source: stumpedforwordsdesigns

#29 Saw This When I Clocked Off My Break Today And Lost My Shit

Image source: yugatron

#30 This Is How I Rage Quit At My Last Job. Love Hate Messages At Work

Image source: KevinBlankman

#31 My Buddy Quit His Job Today, Announced The News To His Co-Workers With This Cake

Image source: imgur.com

#32 A Friend’s Co-Worker Quit With Great Style

Image source: camel_towe

#33 This Taco Bell Worker

#34 Today I Handed In The Most Delicious Letter Of Resignation Ever

Image source: markjherman

#35 Friend’s Official Resignation Letter From Bank Of America

Image source: sweetroundhousekick

#36 My Coworker Quit Today… Boss Was Not As Amused As We Were

Image source: theDomenick

#37 My 2 Weeks Notice

Image source: IScocozza

#38 This Is How You Quit

#39 A Friend Of Mine Just Quit His Job By Giving His Boss A Framed 8×10 Of This

Image source: Shuma-Gorath

#40 I Quit My Job Of 5 Years Today. I Like To Think I Went Out In The Same Manner I Worked – Not Taking Myself Too Seriously

Image source: FreeRoosterSales

#41 My Mom Is So Extra She Really Did All This Just To Quit Her Job

Image source: grace_higginss

#42 The Chipotle In Downtown State College Is Closed After Employees Left This Note About Sweatshops

Image source: DailyCollegian

#43 My Sister Quit Her Job At Mc Donalds After 7+ Years, I Like Her Way Of Leaving

Image source: rubmyphil

#44 Mrw I Quit My Job But Want A Good Reference

Image source: MeatEeyore

#45 I Quit My Job And Got This Cake On My Last Day

Image source: technodeviant

#46 A Computer Programmer Created His Own Version Of Super Mario, With An “I Quit!” Message And Sent It Around His Office

Image source: farbs.org

#47 I Quit My Current Job For A Better One. This Is How I’m Leaving The Griddle For Them In The Morning

Image source: SirSuppa

#48 Best Resignation Letter Ever From A Graphics Designer

Image source: Cat Sacdalan

#49 I’ve Been Working At Five Guys For Almost Four Years And I Wanted To Put In My 2 Week Notice The Best Possible Way

Image source: SUPREMEQUEER

#50 Someone Quit Hardee’s The Right Way In My Friends Hometown

Image source: pistachiodisguysee

#51 You Can’t Just Submit A Boring Resignation To A Candy Store

Image source: anabolicfrolic

#52 How Am I Supposed To Put A 2 Week Notice In When My Managers Don’t Come To Work

Image source: apathyqt

#53 McDonalds Breakup Letter

#54 Resigned From My Job. My Friends Said I Should Post Up My Letter Of Resignation

Image source: Spliftopnohgih

#55 I Turned In My Two Weeks Notice At Home Depot The Other Day. This Was My Letter Of Resignation

Image source: onepairofunderwear

#56 Put My Notice In At Work Today

Image source: kokish

#57 This Is How I Quit My Job Today

Image source: america97futbol

#58 Resignation Letter On Cupcakes

#59 Putting Together My 2 Weeks Notice Package

Image source: IsabellaNytch

#60 My Coworkers Resignation Letter

Image source: mofo_taco

#61 How My Beer Loving Friend Gave His 2 Week Notice Today

Image source: schoolinu

#62 Mic Drop

Image source: ea.young

#63 This Message Is Short And Clear

#64 2 Week Notice – Was Told To Take This Seriously, Gave This To My Boss Instead

Image source: Ibizamitch

#65 My Supervisor Is Leaving Our Company After 9 Years. Here Is His Resignation Cake

Image source: Themogfoggler

#66 Both The Best And Worst Way To Give Two Weeks Notice

Image source: Galtonchayloway

#67 This Is What I Gave To My Manager As My “Two Weeks Notice”

Image source: StephenSparco

#68 How A Friend Gave His Two Weeks Notice

Image source: letdowntourist

#69 2 Week Notice

Image source: gtfo_hoee

#70 Just Finished Writing My 2 Weeks Leaving Notice To My Current Employer. Just Hope It’s Good Enough

Image source: princesssessa

#71 My 2 Weeks Notice

Image source: Frostychica

#72 I Quit My Crappy Job Because Of This Angry Letter That Was Left For Me

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Put In My 2 Weeks Notice

Image source: ingram_tanner4

#74 Last Day At Work. I Quit My Job

Image source: xxdjsentinelxx

#75 Why Is This The Funniest 2 Week Notice I Have Ever Seen

Image source: TheZelinski

#76 This Is What U Get If You Quit The Right Way

Image source: yaneli88

#77 This Is How My Friend Put In His Two Weeks Notice At Work

Image source: markkkkkdaniel

#78 This Is How My Coworker Quit Today

Image source: Northcrook

#79 Resignation Letter With A Logo On It

Image source: Eric Silver

#80 How I Quit My Job Last Week

Image source: juanschwartz

#81 Two Week Notice

Image source: naod23

#82 Peace Out

Image source: nancysofly

#83 Quit Job Today! Sweetest 2 Week Notice Ever

Image source: AndrewHoneycu10

#84 Seeing As I No Longer Work At Pavillions In 1 Hour And 20 Min. I Think It’s Time To Write Up My Official Resigantion Letter. Totally Left On Boss-Man’s Desk

Image source: mattjsosa

#85 How To Quit Your Job. Wonder Who He Hated On His Last Day?

Image source: skeletalcell

#86 A Friend Of Mine Really Put In Her 2 Weeks Notice With A Drawing. Savage Level Over 9000

Image source: ShoobieTheGoat

#87 This Is How My Coworker Quit Today

Image source: Northcrook

#88 Best

Image source: superkeish

#89 Just Wanted To Let You Know

Image source: Jay_A_Gallis

