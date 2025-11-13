30 Transformations By Belarusian Hair Stylist

There’s something about knowing that you look great that makes you feel great too. The boost in one’s self-esteem from a good haircut or a nice outfit cannot be underestimated, therefore a good stylist can play an important part in a person’s general happiness.

Belarus-born celebrity stylist Yevgeny Zhuk is one of the very best in the business, having moved to Moscow, Russia to open up his own salon. He offers haircuts and makeup looks that bring about astonishing beauty transformations, giving a woman that extra glamour that she might otherwise save for only for holidays and special events. As well as having his own beauty salon, he’s also a host for several beauty makeover TV shows, which allows him to access equipment and a team of other field specialists in order to achieve some of the more extreme fashion and makeup transformations.

Yevgeny is now a highly sought-after makeup artist and stylist with his ‘restart’ project finding fame on Russian television, transforming beautiful women almost beyond recognition. Scroll down to see some of this fashion stylist’s best work below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

More info: Instagram | Instagram

#1

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#2

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#3

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#4

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#5

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#6

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#7

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#8

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#9

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#10

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#11

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#12

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#13

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#14

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#15

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#16

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#17

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#18

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#19

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#20

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#21

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#22

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#23

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#24

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#25

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#26

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#27

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#28

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#29

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

#30

Image source: yevgeny zhuk

Patrick Penrose
