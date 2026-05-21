Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 21, 2026

Happy birthday to Mr. T, Fairuza Balk, and Gotye! May 21 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.
Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.
#1 American Actor and Wrestler Mr. T, 74
An American actor and professional wrestler, Mr. T rose to prominence with his memorable role as Clubber Lang in the 1982 film Rocky III. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of Sergeant B.A. Baracus in the popular 1980s television series The A-Team.
Little-known fact:
Before his acting career, Mr. T worked as a bouncer and a bodyguard for prominent figures like Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#2 American Actress Fairuza Balk, 52
Known for embodying distinctive and often edgy characters, American actress Fairuza Balk has cultivated a unique presence across independent and mainstream cinema. Her captivating performances have established her as a memorable figure in film. Balk first gained widespread recognition for her powerful role as Nancy Downs in the 1996 cult classic The Craft.
Little-known fact:
Fairuza Balk began releasing music under the name Armed Love Militia in 2010 and also exhibits her own artwork.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#3 Belgian-Australian Singer-Songwriter Gotye, 46
Belgian-Australian singer and songwriter Gotye is known for his experimental approach to pop music and multi-instrumental talents. His global hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” from the album Making Mirrors earned multiple Grammy Awards.
Little-known fact:
Before his solo success, Gotye was a founding member of the Melbourne indie-pop trio The Basics.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#4 American Actor, Screenwriter, and Politician Al Franken, 75
An American politician, comedian, and writer, Al Franken rose to prominence as an original writer and performer for Saturday Night Live. His career evolved into a notable tenure as a United States Senator, representing Minnesota. He is also a Grammy-winning author of several bestselling books.
Little-known fact:
Al Franken reportedly received a perfect score of 800 on the math section of the SATs.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#5 English Comedian, Musician and Television Presenter Noel Fielding, 53
Renowned for his vibrant and surreal comedic presence, British comedian, actor, and artist Noel Fielding is celebrated for his unique contributions to entertainment. Fielding first gained widespread recognition for co-creating and starring in the cult hit The Mighty Boosh. He also captivates audiences as a distinctive co-host on The Great British Bake Off.
Little-known fact:
Noel Fielding was reportedly once dismissed from a cake shop on his first day for eating too many cakes.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#6 American Actor, Director, and Screenwriter Nick Cassavetes, 67
Known for crafting emotionally resonant films, American director Nick Cassavetes rose to prominence with the romantic drama The Notebook. He has also directed John Q. and Alpha Dog, showcasing his talent across genres. Cassavetes frequently casts his mother, Gena Rowlands, in his projects.
Little-known fact:
Before pursuing a career in film, Nick Cassavetes attended Syracuse University on a basketball scholarship.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#7 American Singer and Actress Olivia Olson, 34
A vibrant American actress and singer, Olivia Rose Olson, found early fame for her powerful vocal performance in the 2003 film Love Actually. She is widely recognized for her iconic voice roles in animated series such as Marceline the Vampire Queen in Adventure Time and Vanessa Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb. Olson also crafts and releases her own original music.
Little-known fact:
Adventure Time’s creator, Pendleton Ward, once asked Olivia Rose Olson’s father, Martin Olson, who voiced Vanessa in Phineas and Ferb, unaware it was his own daughter.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#8 English Rapper, Producer, and Actor Kano, 41
Renowned for his raw lyrical style, British rapper and actor Kano emerged as a foundational figure in grime music. He gained critical acclaim for albums like Made in the Manor and for his compelling portrayal of Sully in the Top Boy series.
Little-known fact:
Before his music career, Kano was a promising footballer who trained with Chelsea and West Ham United.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#9 German-American Porn Actress and Model Briana Banks, 48
Renowned for her striking blonde appearance and influential career, Briana Banks is a German American pornographic actress and model. Banks gained significant recognition as the Penthouse Pet of the Month in June 2001. She was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2009 and the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2016, marking her influence and success.
Little-known fact:
In 2002, Briana Banks became one of the first adult actresses to have an action figure made in her likeness by Cyber F/X and Sota Toys.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
#10 English-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Musician Leo Sayer, 78
With a career spanning over five decades, English singer and songwriter Leo Sayer has captivated audiences with his distinctive voice and energetic performances. Born Gerard Hugh Sayer, he rose to international fame in the 1970s with a string of pop and soft rock hits. Sayer, now an Australian citizen, continues to tour and release new music, showcasing his enduring talent and songwriting prowess.
Little-known fact:
Before launching his music career, Leo Sayer worked as a graphic designer in London and even designed album covers.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons
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