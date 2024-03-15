Austin Butler Graced Elvis, But Did He Actually Croon The Tunes?

Austin Butler Transforms Into the King
So, Austin Butler decided to step into the blue suede shoes of Elvis Presley, and boy, did he take that role seriously. We’re talking about a physical transformation that would make even the most seasoned method actors nod in approval. The guy didn’t just mimic Elvis; he practically channeled him, from the hip gyrations to that silky voice that made the girls swoon. After all, when you’re playing a legend, you don’t just bring your A-game—you bring your A-plus-game.
But let’s get real for a second. The dedication was so intense that after filming wrapped up, our man Butler ended up in the hospital because his body was like, “Nope, I’m out.” Talk about suffering for your art!
Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus [and] time on, which just goes to show the level of commitment we’re dealing with here.
Butler’s Vocal Boot Camp
Now onto the juicy stuff—Austin Butler’s vocal training for ‘Elvis’. This wasn’t just some casual karaoke session; we’re talking about a full-blown vocal boot camp. Butler worked with dialect coaches and rehearsed Presley’s voice until he could match him beat for beat.
I’d hear him say a certain word and I would clip just that bit out so I knew how he said that word, says our dedicated star. That’s right; he was dissecting words like a surgeon.
Butler also spent a whole year before filming getting his vocal cords to mimic Elvis’s iconic sound.
For a year before we started shooting, I was doing voice coaching, he confessed. So when you hear him crooning in the movie, know that it’s not just talent—it’s hard-earned skill.
The Live Singing Spectacle
Austin Butler didn’t just lip-sync his way through ‘Elvis’. Nope, this guy went all in. There were scenes where he reportedly sang live, which is like doing a high-wire act without a net. And let me tell you, it paid off big time. The authenticity it brought to the film was like finding an extra peanut butter banana sandwich in your lunchbox—utterly delightful.
The man himself admitted to losing his voice after belting out one particularly challenging song. If that doesn’t scream commitment (or croon it), I don’t know what does. But hey, if you’re going to play The King, you better be ready to sing like one too.
The King’s Voice Echoes
Let’s not forget the original King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—Elvis Presley himself. His original recordings are like sacred texts in the church of rock music. And guess what? They made their way into the film too. It’s like having a duet with history. These classic tunes were blended with Butler’s performances to create a seamless auditory experience that would have made Elvis nod in approval from his Graceland throne.
The song ‘Never Been to Spain’ is one of many featured on the live album Elvis: As Recorded at Madison Square Garden, which hints at the filmmakers’ nod to authenticity by using some original recordings alongside Butler’s vocals.
Baz Luhrmanns Unique Vision
Baz Luhrmann is not your average director; this man is an artiste with a capital ‘A’. When it came to capturing musical performances in ‘Elvis’, Luhrmann had a vision—and it didn’t involve half-baked attempts at lip-syncing. He wanted authenticity and rawness, and he got it by putting Butler through the wringer.
On my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible, shared Butler about his experience with Luhrmann’s unconventional methods. If Luhrmann tells you to sing like Elvis in front of RCA executives while they heckle you, you do it! That’s how committed they were to making sure those performances felt real.
Fanfare and Critical Acclaim
Fans and critics alike were waiting with bated breath to see if Butler could pull off singing like Elvis—and let me tell you, they were not disappointed. While some skeptics raised their eyebrows at first (because let’s face it, those are some blue suede shoes to fill), they were soon joining the standing ovation.
Lisa Marie Presley herself gave her stamp of approval on Butler’s performance. If that doesn’t give you credibility in the world of rock ‘n’ roll royalty, nothing will. It seems like Butler managed to leave both die-hard fans and tough-to-please critics all shook up—in the best way possible.
The Final Verdict on Those Vocals
So did Austin Butler really sing all those tunes? Well, according to multiple sources and the horse’s own mouth—yes! He put his heart and soul (and vocal cords) into bringing Elvis back to life on screen. As one source put it after his Golden Globes speech:
What you saw in that [2023] Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on.
In conclusion, whether he had help from original recordings or not (which let’s face it, only added flavor), Butler proved that he could hold his own as The King. And while nobody can replace Elvis Presley himself, Austin Butler sure did give us a riveting encore performance worth remembering.
