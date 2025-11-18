I Finally Captured A Volcanic Eruption In Iceland (9 Pics)

by

Volcanic eruptions in Iceland have been recurring for several years, I have always been fascinated by this phenomenon and wanted to capture it in a photo. I flew to Iceland often but I couldn’t catch an eruption – either I was too early or it was too late and the volcano went out. On August 28th I finally managed to fulfill my dream and took the dream photos of the volcano.

Below are the shots I took.

#1 Lava Field

#2 Size Of Volano

#3 Lava Field

#4 Sunset With Lava

#5 Lava Field

#6 Structure Of Lava

#7 Eruption From Far

#8 One Man Show

#9 Eruption

Patrick Penrose
