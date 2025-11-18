I Finally Captured A Volcanic Eruption In Iceland (9 Pics)

Volcanic eruptions in Iceland have been recurring for several years, I have always been fascinated by this phenomenon and wanted to capture it in a photo. I flew to Iceland often but I couldn’t catch an eruption – either I was too early or it was too late and the volcano went out. On August 28th I finally managed to fulfill my dream and took the dream photos of the volcano.
Below are the shots I took.
#1 Lava Field
#2 Size Of Volano
#3 Lava Field
#4 Sunset With Lava
#5 Lava Field
#6 Structure Of Lava
#7 Eruption From Far
#8 One Man Show
#9 Eruption
