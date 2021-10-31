Does Jennifer Aniston Have the Talent to Win an Academy Award?

What does it take to become America’s Sweetheart? The coveted title has been eyed by so many actresses, but only a few have succeeded to be called one. There are thousands of aspirants with pretty faces and charming personalities. It’s safe to say that takes more than that to capture the hearts of viewers. One actress who has constantly defied the odds, and remains to be one of the most well-loved actresses of her generation is Jennifer Aniston. The American actress has been a huge part of millions of viewers’ lives, as she portrayed iconic television sitcom roles, and has gone on to be a part of major blockbuster movies. She has also ventured into being a producer and entrepreneur in the recent years. It’s no easy feat, and she does it all so effortlessly.
Her Career Beginnings
Aniston has had show business running through her bloodstream from a very young age. Her father, John Aniston is also an actor, and is best known for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis in the long-running daytime drama series, Days of Our Lives. Aniston started out her career by bagging small and supporting roles in the 80’s. She started to get noticed when she was cast as the teenage heroine in the horror comedy, Leprechaun. The film might have served as a sort of premonition for what was to come, as Aniston soon dominated the 90’s comedy scene. If I were to go around, and ask people what their favorite comedy sitcom of all-time was, it would be impossible not to hear a number, if not majority, of them say Friends. Aniston hit the home run when she portrayed the role of Rachel Green in the sitcom. It was a matchmade in television heaven. The show became a worldwide phenomenon in no time, and launched all its six lead stars to mainstream success in no time.
Making it Big in Hollywood
There is a tendency for a person to get complacent when he/she amasses a certain kind of success. There’s no denying that it feels nice to sit back, relax, and wallow in a place of comfortability for a while. This was not the case for Aniston. After Friends ended, Aniston put on her big girl pants, and jumped onboard the movie making train. She was now a household name as this point, and fans all over the world were raring to see what was next. Aniston went on to portray heartwarming and memorable roles in hit dramas and romantic comedies such as, Bruce Almightly, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, We Are the Millers, and Murder Mystery. She is a bankable leading actress, and fans loved seeing her onscreen tandems with actors, such as Adam Sandler (50 First Dates) and Jason Bateman (Ozark).
The movies that are usually associated with Aniston are light-hearted and touching. Her most dramatic movie role to date must be the 2014 drama film, Cake, wherein Aniston plays a woman living with chronic pain after getting into a car accident that took the life of her son. Seeing Aniston take on a darker role is something to get used to. This does not stop her from trying out other heavier characters tackling pressing issues, though. Her television drama, The Morning Show, which she co-produces with Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) is centered on social issues, such as the #MeToo movement, and smashing the patriarchy. Aniston also unleashes her acting chops in the series, as she portrays Alex Levy, an esteemed morning show news anchor who gets caught up in the middle of the controversy surrounding the television network she works for. Her character has moments wherein she is unhinged and going on a downwards spiral, and it is a refreshing sight to see. This just goes to show that Aniston is capable of taking on more diverse roles.
Aniston is no stranger to collecting awards. Her role in Friends has led her to earn esteemed awards, such as a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild. It’s not surprising to see her vie for an Academy Award in the future. After all, Aniston is known to takes leaps of faith in her career, and go out of her comfort zone. Her acting abilities in Cake and The Morning Show are proof that her talent knows no bounds. It only takes the right material and a well-written character for things to fall into place, and hit the Academy Award jackpot. Here’s to hoping that Aniston continues to surprise us, and leave us spellbound with her capabilities.