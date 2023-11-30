Everything You Need To Know About Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

It’s now been confirmed that Agatha, played by Kathryn Hahn, will return in her standalone series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. After rumors of cancellation and more speculation, a teaser video has been released confirming that the WandaVision spinoff is still moving forward. Initially, the series was titled Agatha: House of Harkness but was later renamed to Coven of Chaos in July 2022. The Series’ finale title, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries‘ was revealed in 2023.
Agatha Harkness is a popular character in the Marvel comics who first appeared in 1970’s Fantastic Four #94 as a nanny for Mr.Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s son. She turned out to be a witch finally destroyed by Scarlet Witch but returned to life, regaining her lost youth. Agatha became Wanda’s mentor in the comics but later discovered that Scarlet Witch’s children were only manifestations of Mephisto, another Marvel villain, and removed them from Wanda’s memory. Wanda, realizing what Agatha had done, kills her in a brutal battle. It seems to be the inspiration for the Marvel series if what happened in WandaVision is anything to go by. For Marvel fans excited about Agatha’s solo series, here is everything you need to know about Agatha: Darkhold Diaries!
What Is the Release Date for Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to be released on Disney+ in the fall of 2024, near Halloween. While there is no specific release date, Like the format of WandaVision, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to have nine episodes. Hopefully, more episodes will give the Marvel writers enough time to develop Agatha’s story arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Cast
While fans are excited about the possibility of Elizabeth Olsen returning to the small screen as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s unlikely fans will see her again. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness, bringing the Marvel Comics sorceress to life. Several characters from WandaVision will also make a comeback for this spooky and magic-filled series.
Other cast members for this series include Emma Caulfield as Sarah Proctor, David Lengel as Harold Proctor, Debra Jo Rump as Sharon Davis, David Payton as John Collins, Asif Ali as Abilash Tandon, Aubrey Plaza as the witch Rio Vidal, Patti LuPone as the 450-year-old witch, Lilia Calderu, Sasheer Samara as the sorceress, Jennifer Kale and Joe Locke as a familiar, Billy Kaplan.
What Is the Plot of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?
In the Marvel comics, Agatha is a powerful witch who can teleport, Levitate, cast spells and illusions, and manipulate elements like water, air, fire, and earth. She is feared and a formidable opponent because she can read people’s minds and has telekinesis powers. Some of her abilities were on full display in the WandaVision series. However, instead of being Wanda’s mentor, her epic villain debut in the MCU was as an enemy who wanted the powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Agatha is condemned to live an everyday life as Agnes, but with all her powers, this probably won’t last long.
The first episode’s description reads that Agatha has finally broken out of the hex that Wanda put her in, and she is eager to get back to her villainous ways only to find out that she doesn’t have her power. She is now on a journey to regain her powers, even if it means getting help from an unlikely ally.
Is There a Trailer for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?
While there is no trailer for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, a bonus feature in the Blu-Ray release of WandaVision gives some details of what to expect in the spinoff. Co-executive producer Mary Livanos said that Agatha is a dangerous and heartfelt character, and viewers getting to know her better was only fitting. Above is the bonus clip.
Agatha: Darkhold Dairies’ Connection With Wanda Vision
The last time fans saw Agatha was in the first Marvel +Disney collaboration in the WandaVision series. At first, it seemed like she was one of the many townspeople stuck in Wanda’s false reality where she had a loving family and children after the death of Vision in Avengers: Endgame. Agatha is trapped in a reality where she is the neighbour Agnes. When it’s revealed that Wanda has the entire town in a spell, Agatha tries to help by breaking them out of it and stopping Wanda. They get into a magical confrontation, and Agatha tries and fails to absorb Wanda’s powerful magic. Her spinoff series is expected to continue her story from where we left off in WandaVision.
