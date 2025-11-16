134 Best Teamwork Quotes That Will Inspire You To Work Hand In Hand

Teamwork makes the dream work. You’ve perhaps heard this quote just enough times to be annoyed by it. However, that’s the truth. Unless you are a jack of all trades, teamwork is a skill one must have to succeed and thrive in both personal relationships and the working environment. Below this article, we’ve gathered a list of inspiring teamwork quotes that one might use on many occasions.
Maybe that’s a high school speech in which you want to appreciate your pals for sticking together through the years. One may also use teamwork quotes for work and encourage colleagues to work hand in hand and trust each other. Perhaps you want to send an appreciation email to thank your employees for achieving excellent results and their effort. Or even for a self-promo brochure inviting businesses to cooperate and work together. You could even use quotes on teamwork to show how much you admire and value your special someone and their presence. Quotes about teamwork are pretty much universal for that!
There’s an African proverb that states, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” And perhaps this is the one teamwork quote that hits close to home because of how accurate it is. No matter how independent, gifted, and hard-working one might be, there are no mountains one can move all on their own. Below you will find an extensive list of the best inspirational quotes for working as a team. You already know our favorite one, but go ahead and let us know which one YOU liked the most!
“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” – Harry Truman
“Our similarities bring us to a common ground; our differences allow us to be fascinated by each other.” – Tom Robbins
“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – African Proverb
“Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean.”- Ryunosuke Satoro
“Teamwork is the secret that makes common people achieve uncommon results.” – Ifeanyi Onuoha
“To say my fate is not tied to your fate is like saying, “Your end of the boat is sinking.” – Hugh Downs
“Teamwork divides the task and multiplies the success.”
“To build a strong team, you must see someone else’s strength as a complement to your weakness and not a threat to your position or authority.” – Christine Caine
“When you hand good people possibility, they do great things.” ― Biz Stone
“Many hands make light work.” – John Heywood
“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can’t produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant.” — Warren Buffett
“Teamwork is really a form of trust. It’s what happens when you surrender the mistaken idea that you can go it alone and realize that you won’t achieve your individual goals without the support of your colleagues.” – Pat Summitt
”The best teams have chemistry. They communicate with each other and they sacrifice personal glory for a common goal.” — Dave DeBusschere
“Teams are successful when they are focused, have a short cycle time, and are supported by the executives.” — Tom J. Bouchard
“Great things in business are never done by one person; they’re done by a team of people.” – Steve Jobs
“Lead by example, insist on teamwork and instill motivation. Self-discipline is what gets you to work every day, and hard work builds character.” — Dave Mueller
“The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” – Phil Jackson
“If you take out the team in teamwork, it’s just work. Now who wants that?” – Matthew Woodring Stover
“Synergy – the bonus that is achieved when things work together harmoniously.” – Mark Twain
“I’ve never scored a goal in my life without getting a pass from someone else.” — Abby Wambach
“In teamwork, silence isn’t golden. It’s deadly.” — Mark Sanborn
“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” – Thomas Edison
“The main ingredient of stardom is the rest of the team.” – John Wooden
“Great teamwork is the only way we create the breakthroughs that define our careers.” – Pat Riley
“Overcoming barriers to performance is how groups become teams.” – John Katzenbach
“You manage things; you lead people.” – Grace Murray Hopper
“Unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” – Mattie Stepanek
“Teamwork makes the dream work.” – John C. Maxwell
“Teamwork is not just working with each other, it is trusting each other.” – Amit Kalantri
“It’s better to be alone than in bad company.” ― George Washington
“Teamwork is a make or break situation. Either you help make it or the lack of it will break you.” – Kris A. Hiatt
“A team is more than a collection of people. It is a process of give and take.” – Barbara Glacel
“A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle.” – Proverb
“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” – Isaac Newton
“No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team.” — Reid Hoffman
“Many of us are more capable than some of us, but none of us is as capable as all of us.” — Tom Wilson
“It is great to do what you love but greater with the great team.” — Lailah Gifty Akita
“When you need to innovate, you need collaboration.” — Marissa Mayer
“A single leaf working alone provides no shade.” – Chuck Page
“Tough times don’t last. Tough teams do.” — Robert Schuller
“Politeness is the poison of collaboration.” – Edwin Land
“Teamwork is the quintessential contradiction of a society grounded in individual achievement.” – Marvin Weisbord
“It is literally true that you can succeed best and quickest by helping others to succeed.” – Napolean Hill
“A group becomes a team when each member is sure enough of himself and his contribution to praise the skills of others.” – Norman Shidle
“I am a member of a team, and I rely on the team, I defer to it and sacrifice for it, because the team, not the individual, is the ultimate champion.” – Mia Hamm
“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision, the ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. ” – Andrew Carnegie
“It takes two flints to make a fire.” – Louisa May Alcott
“Team player is the one who unites others toward a shared destiny through sharing information and ideas, empowering others, and developing trust.” – Dennis Kinlaw
“Create an environment where people can take risks. If everything has to be brilliant from the word go, you’re never gonna get off the ground.” – Paul Hewson
“Teamwork: Simply stated, it is less me and more we.”
“I wish I had played team sports. I think every kid should. Teamwork builds character – teaches people about leadership and cooperation.“ – Mo Rocca
“I’m not the smartest fellow in the world, but I sure can pick smart colleagues.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
“What divides us pales in comparison to what unites us.” – Ted Kennedy
“The power of one, if fearless and focused, is formidable, but the power of many working together is better.” – Gloria Macapagal Arroyo
“Innovation at Apple has always been a team game. It has always been a case where you have a number of small groups working together.” – Jonathan Ive
“The ratio of We’s to I’s is the best indicator of the development of a team.” – Lewis B. Ergen
“We think, mistakenly, that success is the result of the amount of time we put in at work, instead of the quality of time we put in.” – Ariana Huffington
“To me, teamwork is the beauty of our sport, where you have five acting as one. You become selfless.” – Mike Krzyzewski
“Bad attitudes will ruin your team.” – Terry Bradshaw
“If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.” – Chris Bradford
“A successful team is a group of many hands and one mind.” – Bill Bethel
“Teamwork is a dance—engrossing to perform and exciting to watch.” –
Christopher Peterson
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” — Mother Teresa
“I’m going to tell you the story about the geese which fly 5,000 miles from Canada to France. They fly in V-formation but the second ones don’t fly. They’re the subs for the first ones. And then the second ones take over – so it’s teamwork.” – Alex Ferguson
“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” – Booker T. Washington
“A team is not a group of people who work together but a team is a group of people who trust each other.” — Simon Sinek
“Collaboration has no hierarchy. The Sun collaborates with soil to bring flowers on the earth.” — Amit Ray
“The nicest thing about teamwork is that you always have others on your side.” — Margaret Carty
“None of us, including me, ever do great things. But we can all do small things, with great love, and together we can do something wonderful.” – Mother Teresa
“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” — Henry Ford
“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.” — Michael Jordan
“Teams are incredible things. No task is too great, no accomplishment too grand, no dream too far-fetched for a team. It takes teamwork to make the dream work.” — John Maxwell
“Many ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes
“There is no such thing as a self-made man. You will reach your goals only with the help of others.” – George Shinn
“A group is a bunch of people in an elevator. A team is a bunch of people in an elevator, but the elevator is broken.” — Bonnie Edelstein
“If you can laugh together, you can work together.” — Robert Orben
“What separates the good players from a great player is that a great player is willing to give up their own personal achievement for the achievement of the group.” — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
“Teamwork does not come naturally. Let’s face it. We are born with certain inclinations, but sharing isn’t one of them.” – Pat Summitt
“Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That’s why it’s a comfort to go hand in hand.” – Emily Kimbrough
“Cooperation is the thorough conviction that nobody can get there unless everybody gets there.” ― Virginia Burden
“Don’t aspire to be the best on the team. Aspire to be the best for the team.” — Brian Tracy
“No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.” – H.E. Luccock
“There is immense power when a group of people with similar interests gets together to work toward the same goals.” – Idowu Koyenikan
“Success is best when it’s shared.” – Howard Schultz
“Only by binding together as a single force will we remain strong and unconquerable” – Chris Bradford
“Teamwork. A few harmless flakes working together can unleash an avalanche of destruction.” – Justin Sewell
“None of us is as smart as all of us.” – Ken Blanchard
“The best teamwork comes from men who are working independently toward one goal in unison.” – James Cash Penney
“The way to achieve your own success is to be willing to help somebody else get it first.” ― Iyanla Vanzant
“The whole is better than the sum of the parts.” – Kurt Koffka
“Interdependent people combine their own efforts with the efforts of others to achieve their greatest success.” – Stephen Covey
“It takes both sides to build a bridge.” – Fredrik Nael
“A sustainable world means working together to create prosperity for all.” – Jacqueline Novogratz
“The combined results of several people working together is often much more effective than could be that of an individual scientist working alone.” – John Bardeen
“Nobody’s going to fix the world for us, but working together, making use of technological innovations and human communities alike, we might just be able to fix it ourselves.” – Jamais Cascio
“The greater the loyalty of a group toward the group, the greater is the motivation among the members to achieve the goals of the group, and the greater the probability that the group will achieve its goals.” – Rensis Likert
“You need to be aware of what others are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes, and encourage them in their pursuits. When we all help one another, everybody wins.” – Jim Stovall
“Every once in a while you hear an expert that says team chemistry is overrated. You just write that person off.” – Tony La Russa
“Decency is avoiding disrespect, not avoiding disagreement. Integrity is trying to get it right, not being right.” – Adam Grant
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead
“When people are financially invested, they want a return. When people are emotionally invested, they want to contribute.” – Simon Sinek
“I invite everyone to choose forgiveness rather than division, teamwork over personal ambition.” – Jean-Francois Cope
“A leader must inspire or his team will expire.” – Orrin Woodward
“No individual can win a game by himself.” – Pele
“The path to greatness is along with others.” – Baltasar Gracion
“When he took time to help the man up the mountain, lo, he scaled it himself.” – Tibetan Proverb
“Effectively, change is almost impossible without industry-wide collaboration, cooperation, and consensus.” – Simon Mainwaring
“No matter what accomplishments you make, somebody helped you.” – Althea Gibson
“Motivation comes from working on things we care about. It also comes from working with people we care about.” — Sheryl Sandberg
“Success… has nothing to do with what you gain or accomplish for yourself. It’s what you do for others.” – Danny Thomas
“Teamwork is the best kind of work, really.” – Sigrid
“My work is all about adventure and teamwork in some of the most inhospitable jungles, mountains and deserts on the planet. If you aren’t able to look after yourself and each other, then people die.“ – Bear Grylls
“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” – Amy Poehler
“The way a team plays as a whole determines its success. You may have the greatest bunch of individual stars in the world, but if they don’t play together, the club won’t be worth a dime.” – Babe Ruth
“Not finance, not strategy. Not technology. It is teamwork that remains the ultimate competitive advantage, both because it is so powerful and rare.” — Patrick Lencioni
“It is the long history of humankind (and animal kind, too) that those who learned to collaborate and improvise most effectively have prevailed.” – Charles Darwin
“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” – Vidal Sassoon
“You are either supporting the vision or supporting division.” — Saji Ijiyemi
“The secret is to gang up on the problem, rather than each other.” — Thomas Stallkamp
“Teamwork is the lynchpin in our long term success.” – Ned Lautenbach
“Without teamwork, there is no way that the company is going to experience success. In teams, individuals will work together and accomplish a lot more that what they do by themselves.” – Michael Welton
“When a team outgrows individual performance and learns team confidence, excellence becomes a reality.” – Joe Paterno
“One piece of log creates a small fire, adequate to warm you up, add just a few more pieces to blast an immense bonfire, large enough to warm up your entire circle of friends; needless to say that individuality counts but teamwork dynamites.” – Jin Kwon
“We rise by lifting others.” – Robert Ingersoll
“There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others.” – Mandy Hale
“I like the challenge of getting players to rise to certain levels, but that’s the easy part. The biggest challenge is to get them to believe in what we’re doing. They have to understand that it’s O.K. to have good days and bad days.” – Dawn Staley
“Inclusivity means not ‘just we’re allowed to be there,’ but we are valued. I’ve always said: smart teams will do amazing things, but truly diverse teams will do impossible things.“ – Claudia Brind-Woody
“Trust is knowing that when a team member does push you, they’re doing it because they care about the team.” ― Patrick Lencioni
”Whenever you’re in conflict with someone, there is one factor that can make the difference between damaging your relationship and deepening it. That factor is attitude.” – Timothy Bentley
“From the beginning of my time in football, the common thread has always been teamwork and togetherness. That’s what’s going to help you achieve your goals in the end.“ – Kasper Schmeichel
“Team spirit is knowing and living the belief that what a group of people can accomplish together is much larger, far greater, and will exceed that which an individual can accomplish alone.” – Diane Arias
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller
