Hey Pandas, What Celebrities Do You Respect The Most? (Closed)

We have good ones and bad ones, but some celebrities can actually have a heart.
#1
Dolly Parton- if you have to ask, the short answer is “well, duh!”
#2
Paul Rudd. He really does good. And Keanu Reeves.
#3
Betty White
#4
Ryan Reynolds. Not only does he invest in small companies, but he actually oversees them to make sure that they’re not just out of a profit – plus, he gives to lots of charities for kids (like F*** Cancer). And, most of call, he’s not one of those people that thinks that being famous makes him better than anyone…
#5
Alan Rickman, he supported 12 charities:
-21st Century Leaders
Amnesty International
Book Aid International
Debate Mate
Make Poverty History
Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
ONE Campaign
Peace One Day
Refugee Council
Save the Children
War Child
Whatever It Takes
He even left money in his will just for charity, he was an amazing actor and an amazing human being and i will always respect and miss him
#6
Gerard way. He is so himself and I respect that. He is body positive and fights for the little people. He is weird and funny and also shy and preserved. I take the quote from his band “would you destroy something perfect in order to make it beautiful” just the fact that you are perfect no matter what. Would you change perfect just to make it look like the rest of the world thinks it should look. Amazing and wonderful guy :)
#7
Harry styles. He respects people and interacts with the audience at his concerts
#8
It would probably be Bob Ross, or Mr. Rogers, I know they are both, sadly, dead but they are still inspirations and deserve respect!!
#9
I really respect BTS Members, Selena Gomez and Elizabeth Olsen. They have this wonderful way by which they treat their fans wholeheartedly.
#10
for me, it’s jon bon jovi. married to his high school sweetheart for more than 30 years. as far as I know, there’s no drama in their married life either
#11
Lorde. F*****g Lorde. I mean, that girl reviews onion rings for fun.
#12
Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, & Matthew McConaughey because take a stand & then actually bring it. Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Herb Alpert, Taylor Swift, & all the above listed.
#13
#14
Robin Williams
#15
Julie Andrews. I hear she curses like a sailor off camera. But she’s so classy.
#16
Keanu Reeves keeps it real
Now not quite for the attitude because he yelled at a lighting guy, but I also respect Christian Bale as an actor because his talent is way up there
#17
Artistically, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher! I heard he’s actually a really nice person too! Other than him, I would say Dolly Parton and Keanu Reeves! Why do I feel like I’m gonna get downvoted lol
