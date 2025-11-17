Hey Pandas, What’s An Unspoken Rule Where You Live? (Closed)

Can be a region, state, city, or country thing!
#1
Where I am (North Carolina) don’t mention politics in polite conversation unless it’s the right setting. Or college athletics. It can cause some serious arguments, especially during March. On a lighter note, you always address older people as sir/ma’am, and offer your seat to them if they need it. Or you should at least.
#2
Where I live (neighborhood in the south) the rule is your front/back yard MUST look good. I live in a average neighborhood but the neighbors are really into doing the lawns
#3
Where i live (this applies to only my neighborhood and school)
No yo mama jokes… many kids at my school have lost their mothers…
This rule has been broken, once that ive heard of and the kid who broke it got pounded on in the middle of class…
Lets just say, if you make a yo mama joke, especially to one of these kids, you better have some plot armor :/
#4
That locals never ever carry umbrellas in the greater Seattle area.
