10 Things You Didn’t Know about Prince Achileas

Prince Achileas might sound like a name you read about many years ago in school while discussing things such as Greek mythology, and you are not too far off – with the idea, that is. You’re way off on the timeline. Prince Achileas is a young man currently attending college courses in New York City and living his life as a member of a famous royal family – or former royal family, we should mention. Who is Prince Achileas? Let’s find out just who he is now.
1. He is Young
He’s a legal adult who can go out and order a cocktail if he’d like, but only just. He’s a young man of only 21. He was born on August 12, 2000. This means he will turn 22 in 2022. He’s still young, but he’s led a big life thus far.
2. He Was Born in New York
It’s not often someone from the royal family is born anywhere other than a royal hospital, but this is an interesting family as you will later read. This young man was born at the Weill Cornell Medical Center, which is located in New York City. His family was living in the city when he was born.
3. He Was Christened in London
He was christened at the time he turned roughly 10 months of age, and it happened in London. His family made the decision when he was but an infant to move to London to be closer to their family. In doing so, they chose to christen their new son at the St. Sophia’s Cathedral where their friends and family could witness.
4. He Attended College
He’s currently still a student, but he’s attended a few universities. He began his college degree at Wellington College. However, he is now a student at New York University, which is one of the most famous schools in the States.
5. He Moved Back to New York
This is obvious, but he did move back prior to his college experience in NYC. He was back in the state as a young adult because his older brother and his sister were both ready to go to college, and they moved to New York to make that happen. He spent some time here.
6. He is A Daytime Soap Star
Here’s where his life is so much fun. For a time, he was a daytime soap opera star. He had a role on the hit show “The Bold and the Beautiful,” on which he had several guest appearances. His aunt is also a star on the show, and they worked together for a time.
7. He Was Royalty
You’ve heard us talk about him being royalty, but what does this mean? It means that he is a member of the former Greek Royal Family (as well as the Danish Royal Family). We say former because the country no longer has a king and a queen. However, he is part of the family who was last seated on the thrown before the decision was made to do away with that.
8. His Grandparents Are the Last King and Queen
His father’s mother and father are the former royals. His grandfather was King Constantine II of Greece, and his grandmother is Queen Anne-Marie of Denmark, which explains how he is part of two royal families. His grandparents were King and Queen until the end of that situation in 1974.
9. He Earned a Fun Nickname
When he was only 20, he was called one of Tatler’s (a European magazine and gossip site) Hottest Unknown Princes. It’s an interesting nickname because it’s true. He is one of the unknown royals. People don’t know him because he never had a chance to become part of the throne. His own parents didn’t, either.
10. He is Big on Social Media
Despite the fact that he will never wear a crown or sit on a throne, he is doing big things with his own life. He is following in the footsteps of his sister, Olympia, and he is doing big things on his social media platforms. He’s huge on the ‘gram, and he spends a lot of time sharing his life and the way he lives. His fans love it, and his follower count continues to grow as he is a student and a young man living life to the fullest. He’s regularly traveling, spending time with his family – who he is notoriously close to – and having fun. He’s not hesitant to share that kind of fun, either.