Big Brother is one of the most popular reality shows in the United States, but it’s also one of the most cutthroat. Each season, a group of hopefuls enters the Big Brother House ready to do whatever it takes to win the cash prize. This season, 22-year-old Paloma Agular is among them. Despite her young age, she entered the Big Brother House on a mission and she’s hoping to make it all the way to the end. Of course, the competition is going to be fierce, but she’s equally as fierce. People might be underestimating Paloma now, but that probably won’t be happening for much longer. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Paloma Agular.
1. She’s a California Native
Paloma seems to be a fairly private person when it comes to the details of her personal life, so there isn’t a lot of information out there about her upbringing. However, we know that she is originally from California and it appears that she has lived there for her entire life.
2. She Loves to Travel
Just because Palomar has lived in California for her entire life doesn’t mean that she hasn’t gotten to experience other places. She has been lucky to do a good amount of traveling over the years both in and out of the United States. Some of the countries she’s been to are Greece and Mexico.
3. She Likes to Stay Active
Staying in good shape is high on Palmo’s priority list so it goes without saying that exercise is part of her regular routine. That said, Palmo’s idea of working out doesn’t just include spending hours at the gym. She also likes to get outdoors and do things like yoga and running.
4. She Likes to Write
Paloma is the kind of person who likes to express herself, and writing seems to be one of her favorite ways to do that. However, it doesn’t appear that she has published any written work and it’s unclear if she has any interest in doing do. In addition to writing, Paloma also likes to read. Every once in a while, she’ll share a photo of a book she’s reading on social media.
5. She’s an Interior Designer
Do you have the ability to walk into a space and instantly see what can be done to make it better? Paloma does. According to her bio on Fandom, Paloma currently works as an interior designer. She also works in real estate. There’s a good chance her clientele will grow thanks to her appearance on Big Brother.
6. She’s a Dog Person
Humans and dogs have had a very close relationship for thousands of years. Anyone who has ever had a dog can attest to the fact that these animals are truly something special. While Paloma’s Instagram account suggests that she is a dog person, it’s unclear if she has a pup of her own.
7. She Has a Great Sense of Style
Writing isn’t the only way that Paloma likes to express herself. She also enjoys sharing her personality through her clothing, and she’s a natural when it comes to putting outfits together. Unfortunately, we probably won’t get to see her serve too many looks since House Guests on Big Brother spend all of their time in the house.
8. She Went to UC Berkeley
Paloma graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 2021, but we weren’t able to find any information on what she majored in. In an Instagram post after graduating she wrote,
“Berkeley, thank you for changing my life. From the moment I stepped into your sea of intellectual thought I knew I’d be swimming with the sharks. The people, the culture, the mindset, the rigor, all led me to becoming the person I am today. Berkeley is truly a place unlike any other. A place rich with authenticity, a place where no one cares to be anything they’re not, a place that constantly reminds you that the hustle is real but the opportunities are endless if you want it badly enough. I am beyond blessed to be able to say I graduated from the #1 public university in the country- but I am even more blessed by the impact Berkeley has had on me as a person. I close this chapter with nothing but gratitude and an immense amount of joy. “
9. She Plans on Playing a Mental Game
Big Brother is a game all about strategy, and Paloma knew what hers was going to be before she entered the house. She told Fandom, “My dad’s a psychologist, so I like to think I have a little bit of an edge in that aspect. But he told me that I just need to sit back and listen instead of going in there and trying to own it. I need to just sit back, listen to everyone, and observe.”
10. She Doesn’t Have Previous On-Screen Experience
In the reality TV world, it’s become pretty common to see people jump from one show to the next. However, it appears that Paloma is a newcomer. There is no information to suggest that Paloma has ever been on any other TV shows or that she has auditioned for any.