10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kate Lyn Sheil

Kate Lyn Sheil is a young woman who knew she would become an actress when she was in the fourth grade. She was in a school play, and it was something she could not forget. She didn’t begin her professional career for many years after the fact, but she knew it was coming. Right now, she’s been in some seriously good projects. She’s one of the stars of the hit Netflix show “House of Cards,” and she’s done a lot of independent work on films such as “You’re Next,” and her talent is paramount. She’s someone who has been gifted some pretty amazing compliments we will share with you later, and we think it’s time the world gets to know more about this young actress.
1. She is an 80s Girl
She’s been in the business since 2007. She was in her early 20s when she got her start in the world of acting, and she hasn’t aged. She was born on June 13, 1985, which makes her 36 as of summer 2022.
2. She is from Jersey
She’s a born and raised girl from Jersey. She was born in Jersey City, and she spent her life there. She didn’t move around or travel much to other cities for school growing up, and she had a long history with her family in the area. We don’t know too much about her family or her childhood, though.
3. She is Well-Educated
She didn’t go far when it came to college, either. However, she did go big. She knew what she wanted, and she went right for it. She attended the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She earned her degree in acting, and it absolutely shows.
4. She Was Once Compared to Someone Very Famous
It was by Rolling Stone, too. She was called the Meryl Streep of micro-budget films, and we cannot think of a more amazing compliment. Being compared to someone as amazing as Streep is not a compliment that just anyone is given, and we cannot see past that.
5. She Always Acted
She was the kind of girl who was always involved in the acting business, though she will tell you she never did it professionally until she was an adult with a degree. However, she was absolutely the kind of student who took part in her school plays and adventures like that, and she was always given positive feedback and reviews from those who came to see her perform.
6. She is Not Confrontational
She was once hired by a director who saw her in a role and thought she would be the most amazing actress to work with because she’d speak up if she didn’t like the way something was going – and he was wrong. She said she is not that kind of person and she’d just do it anyway, and that is hilarious to us.
7. She is Shy
When she is with people she does not know or she is in the middle of a group session, she finds that she’s typically more shy than when she is not. She isn’t necessarily always the center of attention and she’s not looking to be, either. She likes to stay quiet and do her own thing.
8. She Has Mixed Feelings About Rehearsing
She likes it. She thinks it’s helpful. She appreciates it. However, she also feels that there is something new and fresh when you do something for the first time, and that is not something you can make happen a second time. She has mixed feelings as a result.
9. She’s an Inherently Private Woman
At the end of the day, she’s a woman who knows that her life is meant to be hers. She wants to live it on her terms and to her own degree of excitement, and she doesn’t feel compelled to share too much of the private aspect of living. She’s happy to discuss work and a few things sometimes, but mostly she likes to keep to herself and focus on things that are important to her on her own time.
10. She Sings
Well, she says she has a normal girl voice that is nothing special, but she does sing. She spent some time singing in musicals. She took lessons. She did a few things that were interesting to her in her own time, but she also focused on her acting more than anything. She was in the choir, though. You don’t have to be Whitney Houston to sing with a group.