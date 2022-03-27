Born and raised in England, Ophelia Lovibond started her career in British productions. Over the years, however, she has become known to people all over the world. Her versatility and natural ability to capture people’s attention are things that have been undeniable assets to her over the years. She is probably most recognizable for her role in the TV series Minx and the movie Guardians of the Galaxy. No matter what you know her from, though, chances are her work left a lasting impression. As her career continues to grow, it’ll be exciting to see what other kinds of projects she ends up working on. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ophelia Lovibond.
1. She Started Acting As A Child
Acting has been a part of Ophelia’s life for almost as long as she can remember. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I’ve been an actress since I was a kid, working since I was 12 years old.” Not only is acting a way for her to entertain others but it’s also been a great way for her to express herself.
2. She Was An English Major
Despite falling in love with acting at an early age, Ophelia decided to study something else when she went to college. She attended the University of Sussex where she graduated with an English degree in 2008. However, despite not studying acting in college, she has still undergone lots of acting training.
3. She Was In A Music Video
Movie and TV roles are what Ophelia is best known for. However, some people don’t know that she has also dabbled in the music world. In 2013, she was in the music video for the song “Please Don’t Say You Love Me” by Gabrielle Aplin. The video now has more than 37 million views on YouTube.
4. She’s A Voice Actress
Live-action work is typically what gets actors the most attention, but there are many people who are also very talented voice actors and Ophelia Lovibond is one of them. While she doesn’t have a very long list of voice credits, she has worked on some cool projects including the 2018 video game Forza Horizon 4 in which shd voiced a character named Rebecca Dawson.
5. She Loves 1960s Fashion
Ophelia was born in 1986 which means she was nowhere near close to experiencing what life was like in the 1960s. Still, the decade remains one of her favorite time periods particularly when it comes to fashion and overall aesthetics. This is reflected in many of her own fashion choices.
6. She’s Well Traveled
Once people get a taste of what it’s like to travel, it can quickly become addicting. Ophelia is fortunate that she’s gotten the chance to do lots of traveling over the years and some of the places she’s visited include Jamaica, Italy, and Canada. No matter where she goes, though, her home country of England will always have a special place in her heart.
7. She Has Theater Experience
On-screen opportunities tend to be the most lucrative, so getting cast in movies and shows is a goal for lots of actors. Still, there are many people who love the stage and can’t resist the draw of performing plays in front of live audiences. Although she has been focused on on-screen roles for many years, she has also worked in theater and she has nothing but love for the stage.
8. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
Standing up for the things she believes in is something that Ophelia never shys away from. In fact, she has been very intentional about using her platform to raise awareness about the causes that are important to her. Some of those causes include fighting against racism and injustice as well as women’s rights.
9. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Even with all of the time she’s spent in the entertainment industry, Ophelia has never lost her love for life’s simple things. Being outside is one of her favorite things to do and she loves being able to explore the beauty of nature. Whether she’s going for a hike, swimming, or skiing she always looks forward to being in the great outdoors.
10. She’s A Dog Mom
As far as we can tell, Ophelia has never been married and she doesn’t have any children, but if you thought that was going to stop her from being a mother you might want to think again. She is a devoted pet parent to her dog, Frank, who has become the start of her Instagram profile. He even has his own highlight section.