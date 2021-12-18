With two famous parents (Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin) who have had successful careers in the entertainment industry, it’s no surprise that Delilah Belle Hamlin has ended up in the spotlight herself. Although she hasn’t exactly chosen to follow in her mom and dad’s footsteps, it’s becoming clear that she was born to be a star. However, despite her parents’ fame, Delilah is hoping to carve out her own path. As an up-and-coming young model, Delilah has already gotten the chance to work with some major brands, and the possibilities are truly endless for her career. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Delilah Belle Hamlin.
1. She Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In
Even though Delilah is only in her early 20s, she already has a very strong sense of who she is. She has made it a point to use her platform to show her support for the causes that are important to her. Some of the causes she’s passionate about include the fights to end racism and police brutality.
2. She’s Faced Mental Health Challenges
As someone who grew up in a very privileged situation, there are some people out there who may think that everything in Delilah’s life has always been easy. However, that isn’t the case at all. Delilah has dealt with her fair share of challenges in life, including struggles with her mental health. Delilah has battled with anxiety and depression which resulted in her doing two stints in rehab.
3. She Had A Negative Reaction To The COVID-19 Vaccine
There has been lots of back and forth about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. Delilah claims that after receiving the vaccine, she experienced some scary side effects. According to US Magazine, Delilah said, “In the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. … And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking”. She added, “I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body”.
4. She Loves to Travel
The world is full of so many beautiful places, and Delilah wants to see as many of them as she can. While talking to Phoenix Magazine, Delilah said, “I love traveling to new places and would honestly love to just live in a tropical place.”She also mentioned that she would love to live in Tulum.
5. She Has a Boyfriend
There are probably lots of people out there who would love to slide in Delilah’s DMs, but they all might want to think twice. She is in a happy and healthy relationship and she loves spending time with her boyfriend, Eyal Booker. If his name sounds familiar to you, it could be because he was on Love Island.
6. She Likes To Paint
No matter what kind of person you are, it’s always important to have outlets for self-expression. Painting appears to be one of Delilah’s favorite ways to express herself. Occasionally, she even shares photos of her paintings with her followers on social media.
7. She Studied At NYU
Even though Delilah has spent the last few years in the spotlight, she has also attempted to have ‘normal’ experiences as well. At one point, she attended New York University. However, we weren’t able to find any information on what she majored in during her time there and it doesn’t appear that she graduated.
8. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
As mentioned earlier, Delilah loves traveling to tropical places. Part of the reason she enjoys them so much is because she loves being able to relax on the beach and soak up some sun. If there’s water around, you can bet that Delilah is going to be spending time near it.
9. She Wants To Get Into Music
Modeling and painting aren’t the only things Delilah hopes to contribute to the world. She is also looking forward to starting a career as a musician. During her interview with Phoenix Magazine, Delilah said, ” I’ve always loved singing and creating music, and I’ve always used music as meditation, a release, or just a coping mechanism”. At the moment, however, it doesn’t appear that Delilah has released any music.
10. She Enjoys Spreading Positivity
Even though it can be difficult to maintain a positive attitude, Delilah does her best to do so. Not only does she try to see the bright side of things in her own life, but she also loves sharing this energy with others. She regularly posts uplifting content on social media and her followers really seem to love it.