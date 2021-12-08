10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Jen Armstrong

“The Real Housewives of Orange County,” is the OG housewives franchise. It was Vicki Gunvalson and her friends who came to us more than 16 seasons ago to show what life is really like for a family living in Orange County, California, south of LA along the coast where the wealthiest of the wealthy call themselves at home. Since the first show aired so many years ago, we’ve seen women come and go, and we’ve met a few we loved and adore, a few more questionable cast members, and a few we’d like to never see again. Where will Dr. Jen Armstrong fit into all of this? She’s one of two new wives for season 16, and fans want to know as much as they can about this blonde beauty with a Ph.D..
1. She is a Doctor
According to the newly minted reality star, she’s an aesthetic medicine physician and surgeon, and she’s done some work on the ladies of the OC. She met Emily and Gina approximately one year ago, did some work on their faces, and now she’s part of the show. Never before have we had a doctor on the show working, showing what it’s like to balance that kind of work and personal life, and we are excited to see her do it all.
2. She Likes to Help People Reach Their Goals
Everyone has goals. For some, the goal is to feel your best and be your best self from the inside out, and that includes feeling confident in your appearance. Her job is to make sure that people reach the goal of feeling good about what they do. She is giving the new season a facelift, in her own words.
3. She Dated a Billionaire
It’s not uncommon for the ladies of the OC to have a wealthy man by their side, but we’ve yet to see one dating a billionaire – which is a whole new situation, to be honest. However, we still won’t see a billionaire on the show. We can tell you, though, that Dr. Jen did date billionaire Bruce Elieff once. He sued her for almost a million dollars following their 2013 breakup.
4. She’s Married
She’s got a husband. His name is Ryne, and fans seem to feel that he’s a man without a shirt. And, that is working for the ladies who want to tune in to see this new star and her family. She also has three little ones, and two of them are a set of twins.
5. She’s a CEO
She currently serves as the CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. She has always been a fan of the medical world, science, and everything that goes along with it, and that’s part of the reason she worked so hard to become a medical doctor with her own practice.
6. She is Smart
She’s not just intelligent enough to become a medical doctor. She’s intelligent enough that she was accepted into the prestigious Georgetown University. She’s also intelligent enough that she graduated from Georgetown with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. That is no easy feat, but she made it happen. She also earned a Master’s Degree while she was there.
7. She Went to College in Hawaii
Following her Georgetown graduation, she left the east coast and headed as far west as she could get to enroll in courses at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii. She obtained her medical degree while she was there, and then she went on to complete her residency in California at USC.
8. She’s Got a New Friend
One thing is certain with this doctor, and that is her quick friendship with the very famous and beloved Heather Dubrow. They bond quickly, and we have to wonder if it’s because they are both familiar with the medical industry. Dubrow is an actress, but her husband is the famed plastic surgeon Dr. Dubrow, and these two have a lot in common.
9. She Doesn’t Make a New Friend
While she does make friends with Dubrow, it seems she’s not on such good terms with the other new housewife on the show. The other new face making herself famous this season is Noella Bergener, who we know little about. However, we do know she and Dr. Armstrong do not see eye-to-eye or get along well, and that should prove dramatic and interesting.
10. She Loves Life
This is a woman who works hard, who does good, who has a family she loves, and who is making the most of her life. She’s happy, and it shows. When you’re happy in life, life has a way of making you happier, and she is a perfect example.