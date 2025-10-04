A Look Inside Clint Eastwood’s Big Family: Meet All 8 of His Known Children

While some of these Clint Eastwood children followed in his footsteps and embraced the spotlight, others have intentionally stayed away from it. Eastwood’s legacy in Hollywood spans over seven decades with over 70 film and television roles. Yet, the most enduring role may be that of a father. With eight known children from six women, Clint Barton’s family life has often drawn as much attention as his acting career.
Despite the occasional media frenzy that surrounded the actor over the years, Clint Eastwood has remained largely private about his personal life. Far from being monogamous, Eastwood has been in an open relationship for most of his life. From his first acknowledged child to the last, the actor had children between the mid-1950s and the mid-1990s. Here’s a comprehensive look at all eight Clint Eastwood children, offering a glimpse of their lives and careers.
1. Laurie Murray
Although Clint Eastwood has never confirmed it, Patrick McGilligan, Eastwood’s biographer, revealed it was impossible to know the actor’s exact number of children. He inferred that since Eastwood had been sexually active from a young age, he might have had a kid, unknowingly, while still in high school. However, Laurie Murray, who turned 71 in 2025, is Clint Eastwood’s oldest known child.
Laurie Murray was born on February 11, 1954. She was conceived while Eastwood was still courting his first wife, Margaret Neville Johnson. Murray’s birth mother isn’t known, as she was placed up for adoption and raised by her adoptive parents, Clyde and Helen Warren. Eastwood never knew of Laurie Murray’s birth until they reconnected decades later. Besides accompanying her father, Clint Eastwood, to the 2004 Oscars, Laurie joined several of Clint Eastwood’s children at the premiere of his 2018 crime drama The Mule.
2. Kimber Eastwood
Clint Eastwood’s next child, chronologically, is Kimber Eastwood, who was born on June 17, 1964. Eastwood had Kimber with Roxanne Tunis, a stuntwoman. Eastwood and Tunis dated for about four years, from 1959 to 1964. Shockingly, during this period, Clint Eastwood was still married to Margaret Neville Johnson. However, the affair and resulting child, Kimber, remained hidden from the spotlight until the late 1980s. Kimber briefly ventured into acting, making her debut in her mid-20s. She appeared in a few of her father’s films and other projects before finding her niche behind the scenes as a makeup artist and independent producer.
Notably, she worked on her father’s The Mule, Dog the Bounty Hunter (2009–2012), and has been a makeup artist and hair stylist for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (2021–2024) and for two decades on Wheel of Fortune (2005–2025). Kimber Eastwood has been married twice and had her only child, Clint Frovarp McCartney, with her first husband, Anthony Gaddie. She’s currently happily married to producer-actor Shawn Midkiff, whom she married in October 2014.
3. Kyle Eastwood
Kyle Eastwood was born on May 19, 1968, to Clint Eastwood and Margaret Neville Johnson. It was the couple’s first child since their marriage in 1953. While Eastwood had two children from other women, Johnson was aware of the actor’s extramarital affairs and agreed to their open marriage.
As Eastwood’s first son, Kyle had initially tried to follow in his father’s footsteps by starring in a few film projects. Ultimately, he found his true passion in music and carved out a successful career as a jazz bassist and composer. Kyle composed music for at least nine of his father’s films, including Mystic River (2003), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and Gran Torino (2008).
4. Alison Eastwood
Alison Eastwood was born on May 22, 1972, and is the second and last child of Clint Eastwood and Margaret Neville Johnson. She began acting as a child and was later involved in modeling, posing nude for Playboy in the February 2003 issue. Alison also starred in her father’s movie The Mule, which interestingly has been her last movie role for over half a decade.
She has also ventured off-screen as a director, producer, and writer, making her directorial debut in 2007, in the Kevin Bacon-led drama Rails & Ties. Besides being a founder of a non-profit animal welfare organization, Eastwood Ranch Foundation, Alison also owns the Eastwood Ranch Apparel clothing line. Alison Eastwood has been married twice, first to actor-producer Kirk Fox, and now to producer Stacy Poitras.
5. Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood is a more familiar face and name to film and television audiences. The actor was born on March 21, 1986, to Clint Eastwood and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. Scott made his professional acting debut in 2006 with the action-adventure drama Flags of Our Fathers. Although he had used a stage name, Scott Reeves, earlier in his career, he later returned to using his birth name. Since then, Scott has starred in several notable movies.
6. Kathryn Eastwood
Client Eastwood had another child with Jacelyn Reeves, a daughter, Kathryn Eastwood. Kathryn was born on February 2, 1988, in Monterey, California. Like her father and older brother, Kathryn also trod the path of professional acting. Although she hasn’t starred in a major, big-budget project, she has raked in several acting credits. Kathryn Eastwood also turned to writing in 2015, writing her first feature film screenplay, Virus of the Dead, in 2018.
7. Francesca Eastwood
Clint Eastwood began dating actress Frances Fisher in the early 1990s. Their relationship produced Eastwood’s seventh child, a daughter, Francesca Eastwood, born on August 7, 1993. Like her father and several of her half-siblings, Francesca is an actress, making her debut in 1995 at age 3. She played a minor role in her father’s 2024 legal thriller Juror #2 as Kendall Carter. Francesca briefly married actor Jonah Hill’s brother, Jordan Feldstein, before filing for an annulment of the marriage, eight days later. She’s currently dating actor-producer Alexander Wraith, with whom she has a son and is expecting another.
8. Morgan Eastwood
Clint Eastwood has Morgan Eastwood with his second wife, news anchor Dina Ruiz, on December 12, 1996. Morgan briefly appeared in her father’s Million Dollar Baby (2004) and the Angelina Jolie and John Malkovich-led Changeling (2008). Morgan married Tanner Koopmans in June 2024, and had her father, Clint Eastwood, walk her down the aisle. As of 2025, with the actor being 95 years old, Morgan is the youngest of the Clint Eastwood children.
