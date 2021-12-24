This time last year, Isha Punja was relatively unknown to people outside of her circle. These days, however, she is a legitimate reality TV star thanks to the Netflix series Twentysomethings: Austin. The show, which follows a very similar format to The Real World, features Isha and a group of other people in their 20s who have moved to Austin in hopes of branching out and taking advantage of new opportunities. Thanks to her bright personality and positive attitude, Isha quickly became a fan favorite. Now, of course, there are people all over the world who would love to learn more about her. Keep reading to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Isha Punja.
1. Her Clothing Brand Is Thriving
If you watched Twentysomethings: Austin, you may have gotten the idea that Isha is a struggling designer who is waiting for her big break. While it’s true that her clothing brand, Hut Mentality, may not be where she wants it to be, it’s doing much better than many viewers may have thought. She has been in business since around 2017 and she has established a strong online presence that includes more than 43,000 followers on Instagram.
2. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Southern California is known for its beautiful beaches, and that’s something Isha likes to enjoy as much as possible. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch her relaxing by the water and soaking up some sun. It is also a great way for her to show off her awesome bathing suits.
3. Twentysomethings Is Her First Show
Isha is definitely a natural in front of the camera so some people may think that she’s done some work in the entertainment industry before. However, that isn’t the case. Twentysomethings: Austin appears to be her first time on any kind of TV show, but it might not be her last.
4. She Has An Account On Cameo
If you’re one of the many people who really fell in love with Isha while watching her on TV, the good news is that you can see more of her. She has an account on Cameo where she records and sells personalized video shoutouts. At the moment, she is charging $25 per video and will have them delivered in 24 hours.
5. She Studied Economics
Even though she is now fully invested in the fashion industry, that hasn’t always been Isha’s main focus. Isha attended the University of California, Berkeley where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. She actually started her business while she was a sophomore in college.
6. She Likes To Travel
Isha is a very adventurous person and she loves getting out and exploring. Not only has she gotten the opportunity to travel to different parts of the United States, but she’s also visited other countries. Hopefully, she will get to travel to even more places in the future.
7. She Wants The Clothing From Her Brand To Be An Experience
Isha doesn’t just want people to wear clothes from Hut Mentality, she wants people to experience them. During an interview with Kreep Magazine, Isha said, “I want people to feel connected to their higher selves and the world around them. I want them to feel a sense of belonging to the larger world, and not just insulated within their corner of it. I want people to feel a sense of empowerment and joy, to feel like their decisions have a real, tangible impact. Most of all, I want people to feel a sense of interconnectedness when they wear our clothes.”
8. She Has Writing Experience
Even though Isha is still in her 20s, she’s already gotten the opportunity to have lots of cool experiences in her career. According to her LinkedIn profile, Isha was a freelance writer for a fashion company called FAM. The work she did in that role has probably been very beneficial to her work at Hut Mentality.
9. She Hopes To Inspire Others
As someone who started a clothing line without having a background in the fashion industry, Isha hopes to inspire people to chase their dreams. She wants people to know that they should feel confident going after what they want in life because it’s never too late.
10. She Has Dabbled In Politics
Isha’s political beliefs came up very quickly in Twentysomethings and she made it very clear that she is a liberal person. In 2014, she even got the chance to get some political experience as an intern for the Democratic Pary of Orange County where she helped with various tasks.