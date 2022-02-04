To say that Chris Pontius is a daredevil would probably be an understatement. As a cast member on Jackass, Chris has been involved in countless stunts over the years and he has proven that he is as tough as they come. With Jackass Forever just a few days away from being released, Chris is back in the spotlight and his long-time fans couldn’t be more excited. Even after more than 20 years in the game, Chris is still keeping people entertained with his fearless antics. Although being on Jackass is what made him famous, there is much more to Chris than lots of people realize. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chris Pontius.
1. He Is A California Native
Chris was born and raised in California and has been a lifelong resident of the Golden State. Needless to say, he is very proud of where he’s from. Since he has always been a fairly private person, he has never revealed much about his upbringing or his family life.
2. He Has An Account on Cameo
If you’re one of Chris’ fans, you’ll be excited to know that you now have the option to hear from him directly. He has an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized video shoutouts for $139. These videos make great gifts for Christmas, birthdays, and other special occasions. Chris has sold more than 100 videos on Cameo and he has gotten a perfect five-star rating.
3. He Is A Family Man
It’s no secret that Chris loves to joke around and have a good time. However, if there’s one thing he is very serious about, it’s his family. Chris is a proud father of one child with his wife, Mae. Chris was previously married to Claire Nolan from 2004 to 2013. However, Chris and Claire did not have any children together.
4. He Likes to Travel
When Chris started doing crazy stunts with Steve-O, he never could’ve imagined they would eventually get the chance to visit places all over the world. Throughout his career, Chris has been fortunate to do lots of traveling both in and outside of the United States.
5. He Sells Merchandise
If you want to show your love and support for Chris, watching him on TV and following him on social media aren’t the only ways you can do that. You can also wear your love for Chris on your sleeve – literally. Chris has an online store where he sells a variety of merchandise including shirts, socks, and hats.
6. He Was A Skater
Even before Steve-O came along, Chris was the kind of person who always loved a good adrenaline rush. Chris was a skater for several years. In fact, when Chris was skating he was also working for a magazine called Big Brother and that’s how he crossed paths with Steve-O.
7. He Enjoys Hanging Out By the Water
As someone who grew up in between Los Angeles and the Bay Area, Chris is a true California boy through and through. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch Chris outdoors hanging by the water. Whether he’s going surfing or going for a swim, Chris loves to enjoy the ocean or the pool while soaking up some sun.
8. He Is A Musician
Making people laugh isn’t the only thing Chris is good at. He’s also a talented musician. When asked how he got involved with music, Chris told Journey of a Front Man, “Probably listening to Black Flag. Right around when I got into punk rock music, I got a bass and I started playing probably when I was fourteen or fifteen. But I’ll never be very good at it, no matter how long I play. But I like writing songs and all that and having fun.” In 2006, he released a song called “Karazy”.
9. People Really Love His Feet
Apparently, Chris’ feet have become pretty popular among Jackass fans. His’ feet have earned a 4.58 (out of five) star rating on an online database for celebrities’ feet called Wikifeet. If you’re a foot lover, you might want to head over to the site and check out all of the pictures of his feet.
10. He Is A Writer and Producer
Being a cast member on Jackass is what has gotten Chris the most attention over the years, but he has also done a lot of work from the other side of the camera. He has credits as a writer and producer for several Jackass projects as and he also has a writing credit for two episodes of Wildboyz.