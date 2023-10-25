Richard Roundtree, Original ‘Shaft’ Actor, Dead at 81

On Tuesday October 24, 2023, Hollywood lost a true legend of cool in Richard Roundtree. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Roundtree’s agent Patrick McMinn, divulged that Roundtree had passed away at his home in Los Angeles. His sad passing came at the end of a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Roundtree was 81 years old and leaves behind a lasting legacy. In the early 70s, he became known as the first black action hero. To that, he also became one of the most prominent actors in the blaxploitation movement. So, in honour of his name, let’s take a deep dive into the life and career of Richard Roundtree.
The Early Life of Richard Roundtree
Richard Roundtree was born on July 9, 1942, in New Rochelle, New York. He gained worldwide fame for his portrayal of John Shaft, a private detective, in the 1971 film Shaft, and its two sequels. However, his career began while he was attending Southern Illinois University on a football scholarship. Here, he was spotted by Johnson Publications and signed with them to model in their Ebony Fashion Fair, touring 79 cities in 90 days.
Instead of returning to school, Roundtree went to his home state of New York to begin taking acting lessons. His talent as an actor was quickly recognized, and his first major role in Shaft turned out to be his most iconic. Roundtree has since appeared in numerous movies and television series, earning a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars.
The Iconic Roles of Richard Roundtree’s Career
The Shaft Movies (1971-1973)
The Shaft movies of the 1970s are iconic pieces of cinema that revolutionized the world of blaxploitation films. These movies follow the story of John Shaft, a private detective in Harlem who is hired for various jobs that the law can’t provide. Along the way, he battles with various crime organizations and corrupt police officers.
The popularity of these movies can be attributed to the cool and suave character of John Shaft, who became a symbol of black masculinity and empowerment in the era of civil rights and Black Power movements. The movies featured a predominantly black cast and crew, which was a rarity in the film industry at the time. In recent years, there have been two Shaft reboots starring Samuel L. Jackson, who played the nephew of the original character. In the reboots, Richard Roundtree reprised his iconic role as Uncle John Shaft, and John Shaft Snr. The new movies pay homage to the original Shaft movies while also updating the storylines and styles for modern audiences. However, the original movies stand out above the rest as cult classics.
Shaft the TV Series (1973-1974)
Shaft, the TV series, made its debut in 1973 right after the success of the third movie, Shaft in Africa. The show only ran for one season, consisting of seven episodes, but it truly left a mark in the blaxploitation genre. Roundtree reprised his role for the TV show. The series had a similar plot to the movies, with Shaft investigating various cases, often involving crime bosses or corrupt officials. Despite its short run, Shaft, the TV series remains a classic in the genre, known for its swaggering style, action-packed scenes, and Roundtree’s iconic portrayal of the cool, charismatic detective.
Roots (1977)
Roots is an American television miniseries that premiered on January 23, 1977, and aired over eight consecutive nights on ABC. The series is an adaptation of Alex Haley‘s 1976 novel, Roots: The Saga of an American Family, which explores the history of African Americans through the story of an enslaved family in the United States. The show was a cultural phenomenon, breaking ratings records and sparking a national conversation about race and history.
Roots has been praised for its powerful portrayal of the African American experience, and its impact on the television industry and popular culture continues to be felt today. In the groundbreaking miniseries, Roundtree starred in one episode out of the eight. Although his screen time was sparse, his role was pivotal and memorable, playing carriage driver Sam Bennett, who falls for Leslie Uggams’ character, Kizzy.
His Lasting Impact on TV
Despite being renowned for his portrayal of the titular character in the Shaft franchise, Richard Roundtree showcased his acting abilities in various television shows throughout his career. He starred in shows such as Lethal Weapon, Chicago Fire, Grey’s Anatomy, and Desperate Housewives. Even years after Shaft left the air, Roundtree always remained a familiar and popular face. Through his impressive acting skills and dynamic range, Richard Roundtree’s legacy will undoubtedly live on for decades.