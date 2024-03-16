Who Stars in the Michael Keaton-Led Knox Goes Away?

Knox Goes Away is a gripping action thriller with Michael Keaton leading a star-studded cast. The movie centers on John Knox, a professional killer who is plagued with a sudden onset of rapidly evolving dementia. As he deteriorates at such a fast pace, he finds himself up against his biggest mission yet – protecting his estranged son. Knox Goes Away hit US movie theaters on March 15, 2024.
Right out the gate, the movie has been hailed as an action thriller spliced with noir. From its official trailer, it feels like an action movie of the 90s that has been revamped with up-to-date visuals. Like any action movie, its reviews have been mixed. However, if a tight-knit action thriller is what you are looking for, Knox Goes Away could be just that. So, as the movie makes its way to audiences, let’s break down its eclectic and critically adored cast.
Michael Keaton as John Knox
Michael Keaton has been on a journey of resurgence ever since his Oscar nomination for Birdman in 2015. While he did not win Best Actor, the movie won Best Picture and catapulted Keaton back into the mainstream spotlight. From here, he has taken on a plethora of roles in movies like The Founder, and his Primetime Emmy winning role in the poignant drama series, Dopesick. However, Keaton initially became a global superstar thanks to his role in Batman in 1989. This role made him one of the biggest stars in the world, and one of the most commendable action stars too.
Despite becoming an action hero, Keaton never let his role as Batman place him into that category. Instead, he has shifted towards more dramatic roles and has often tread in comedic waters with films like The Other Guys, and the TV movie, Clear History, opposite comedy legend Larry David. However, as he continues to diversify, Knox Goes Away serves as his second directorial effort and his next foray into the action genre following 2017’s American Assassin. In Knox Goes Away, Keaton takes the lead role as John Knox, a highly-trained killer who must unleash his deadly skills to protect his son, despite facing his dangerous plight of dementia. As a result, the odds stacked against him serve as a challenge that make the action scenes twice as riveting as his previous action movies.
James Marsden as Miles Knox
James Marsden was born on September 18, 1973, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Marsden was cast in Knox Goes Away as Miles, the estranged son of the lethal killer, John Knox. Although he does not agree with his father’s criminal profession, he finds himself relying on his deadly skills when he comes to him for help after killing someone.
He first made a name for himself in Hollywood as a comedic force, starring in films like Enchanted and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. However, Marsden quickly proved his versatility as an actor when he gained widespread recognition for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men film series. His portrayal of the steadfast and noble mutant leader showcased his ability to tackle complex and dramatic roles with ease. Marsden’s career reached new heights when he starred in Netflix’s groundbreaking series Dead to Me, where he delivered a riveting and emotionally charged performance that garnered him massive popularity and critical acclaim.
Al Pacino as Xavier Crane
Al Pacino is unequivocally one of the greatest actors of all time, with a career spanning decades and an Oscar win to solidify his legendary status. In recent years, Pacino has taken on much smaller roles as he enters his later years, leading many to believe that his true potential is being underutilized. In Knox Goes Away, Pacino plays the role of Xavier Crane, an accomplice of John. While his role may be small, there is no doubt that Pacino will once again showcase his commanding presence and unparalleled talent on the screen. Paired with Michael Keaton, another powerhouse of the industry, audiences will more than likely be dazzled by the chemistry and dynamic performances of these two Hollywood icons sharing the screen together.
Marcia Gay Harden (Unknown Role)
Marcia Gay Harden is an Oscar-winning actress known for her captivating performances and versatility on screen. She has portrayed a wide range of complex and powerful characters throughout her career, earning critical acclaim and accolades for her work. Some of her most notable roles include her Academy Award-winning performance as Lee Krasner in the biographical drama Pollock, as well as her role as Celeste Boyle in Clint Eastwood‘s Mystic River, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.
Harden has proven herself as a truly dynamic thespian through her ability to seamlessly transition between various genres and portrayals with depth, authenticity, and emotional resonance. Much like Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden’s role have gotten smaller and existed within the supporting realm as she has entered her later years. However, the fact that she boarded Knox Goes Away only cements the fact that the material was impressive enough to attract such an industry heavyweight.
Dennis Dugan as Philo
Dennis Dugan getting cast in Knox Goes Away is the most surprising casting choice and is also somewhat perplexing. The reason for this is the fact that Dugan is a legendary icon in the comedy world, helming the director’s chair of hit comedy movies like Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, and Grown Ups. Over the years, he has become a frequent collaborator of Adam Sandler, directing him a plethora of movies. To that, Dugan’s acting experience mostly lies within small parts in his own movies.
In Knox Goes Away, Dennis Dugan makes a rare appearance in a movie that he has not directed, starring as Philo. However, when you look deeper into it, his casting makes sense. Keaton and Dugan have been friends for a long time, so, Dugan likely joined the movie as a favour to his friend and director of the project. Want to read more about Dugan’s work? Here’s the story behind his iconic movie, Happy Gilmore.
Follow Us