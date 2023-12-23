Breaking Bad is an American television series created by Vince Gilligan that aired from 2008 to 2013. It’s widely regarded as one of the greatest television series of all time due to its writing, acting, and its deep and complex characters. The show has a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and on the IMDB front, Breaking Bad is rated 9.5 by over 2 million voters. The lead roles in the show were played by Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), and RJ Mitte (Walter White Jr.).
While everybody loved the characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman — and even Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman and Dean Norris’s Hank Schrader — the protagonist’s family (his wife Skyler and son Walter Jr.) was perceived with mixed emotions. This was primarily due to their annoying and compelling character arcs that made them so promising that pop culture began remembering them for it. So between Skyler White and Walter White Jr., let’s find out which is the most hated character in the Breaking Bad fandom.
Walter Jr. Was Hated for His Frustrating Behavior
Walter Jr., also known as Flynn, is a character in Breaking Bad who is the son of Walter and Skyler White. Portrayed by RJ Mitte, Walter Jr. has cerebral palsy, which is also a condition that Mitte has in real life, though to a milder extent. While Walter Jr. is generally portrayed as a sympathetic and morally straightforward character, some viewers have found certain aspects of his behavior to be annoying or frustrating. These perceptions are subjective and vary among the audience, but they generally center on a few key aspects: Walter Jr.’s unawareness of his father’s criminal activities for much of the series and the fact that he does nothing to impact the main plot.
In fact — all he does is whine and ask for breakfast. As compared to the critique that Skyler gets for genuine reasons, the hate Walter Jr. gets is unserious and usually includes hints of dark humor. He’s a naive son of Walter and Skyler and doesn’t really do anything to receive the treatment he gets. However, the internet being the internet, does its thing to sometimes go above and beyond to roast him.
Skyler White Gets Her Share of Hate for Her Infidelity
Skyler White, on the other hand, Walter’s beautiful housewife, while perceived well initially, has an affair, which can be interpreted as cheating on her husband. This occurs in Breaking Bad Season 3. Skyler becomes romantically involved with her boss, Ted Beneke (Christopher Cousins). This affair is partly in response to her growing disillusionment and frustration with Walter, particularly after she discovers his involvement in illegal activities and his increasingly dangerous and unpredictable behavior.
Skyler’s affair with Ted, therefore, is a significant plot point in the series, as it adds complexity to her character and further complicates her relationship with Walter. It also serves as a catalyst for several key developments in the storyline, particularly in terms of the dynamics within the White family and Skyler’s moral and emotional journey throughout the series. Her infidelity, distrust in her husband, and Walter’s perceived commitment to her wife often get the memes rolling where fans are seen hating on her character for her acts. On Reddit, the debates often convert into right-wing vs. left-wing battles. The following comment from a fan perfectly explains the emotions behind the hate Skyler gets.
“A lot of people here say that it’s a misogynistic approach to despise Skyler. I’m a woman and I think she’s a controlling, dominating b–ch. All she does is try to get her way through manipulation, and provides no actual support to Walt or the family, neither financial nor emotional. More often than not she’s an emotional burden on him.”
The Verdict: Skyler White vs. Walter Junior
So when it comes to determining which character is the most disliked in the Breaking Bad fandom between Skyler White and Walter Junior, the verdict leans more towards Skyler White. This conclusion is drawn from the intensity and nature of the criticisms directed at each character. Skyler White, portrayed by Gunn, becomes a focal point of fan dislike, particularly due to her complex and often morally ambiguous actions. Her affair with Ted Beneke, her attempts to control and manipulate situations, and her frequent confrontations with Walter, are seen by many fans as betrayals or obstructions to Walter’s endeavors, despite her own inclination toward getting herself into increasingly dangerous, morally ambiguous, and unpredictable situations.
