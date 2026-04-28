These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It’s Terrifying (New Pics)

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How many times a day do you check the news and think to yourself: “What in the dystopia is this?” If you do that pretty frequently, you’re not alone. In 2024 alone, one in five Americans believed that we were living in a worse dystopian society than in George Orwell’s 1984.

If you’re concerned about climate change, hate AI with a passion, and think that capitalism is ruining our planet, the subreddit “A Boring Dystopia” might become your new favorite place on the internet. The pics we collected from the community might send you into a bit of a depressive state, but hey – that’s the world we’re currently living in.

More info: Reddit

#1 Absent From The Index

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33

#2 We Are Living In The Dumbest Timeline In Human History

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: stevesilberman

#3 “If You Let Us Take Away Your Healthcare, We Will Let You Eat” – The Republican Party 2025

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#4 93 Wasn’t That Long Ago

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: nthensome

#5 Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: ellecon

#6 Reddit Founder Aron Swartz R.i.p Suffers The ‘One Rule For Me, Another For Thee’ Hypocrisy As AI Runs Rampantly Ruining Our Lives

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: CopiousCool

#7 Why Plenty Word When AI Make Simpol

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Worldlyoox

#8 Living Is Unaffordable Labor

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33

#9 I Want To Get Off This Crazy Train. Look What The Official White House Facebook Page Posted A Few Hours Ago

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: TheMadface80

#10 Street Art Nativity Scene 🔥

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#11 I Wouldn’t Be Surprised At All

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Jesse_Brenneman

#12 They Want You Angry About Mamdani’s Wife Wearing $600 Boots But Not The Top 1% Stealing $50 Trillion From Working Class Americans

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#13 Ice Dragging This Grandpa Out In A Blanket In -15 Degree Weather

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#14 CEO Workers Gap

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#15 History Is Repeating Itself

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: ThatAvidPandaBear

#16 The Credit Score Is Audacity

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: itsallcosmica

#17 “They Dragged Little Greta (Thunberg) By Her Hair Before Our Eyes

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: BalsamicBasil

#18 A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Jankenbrau

#19 Mother Pig On Display At The Royal Ag Fair This August

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: alphamalejackhammer

#20 Members Of The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party On The Knesset National Security Committee Wore Noose-Shaped Pins During A Discussion On A Bill To Execute Palestinian Detainees

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#21 From Palestine To Minneapolis, Ice And Israel Use The Same Violent Playbook

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#22 This Is The Man Being Called A Domestic Terrorist By Ice Supporters

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: pepperpopcornz

#23 “Domestic Terrorist”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Sindigo_

#24 Gop Promised Corporations Could Govern Better Than The Government Through Greed, But The Corporations Ate Us Instead

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#25 The Workers’ Conditions Aren’t Bad Either

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: John_1992_funny

#26 They Don’t Want You To Support The Troops. They Want You To Support The Wars

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Busy-Government-1041

#27 This Is Some Handmaid’s Tale S**t

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Sindigo_

#28 They’re Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: LazyFlamingRooster

#29 Don’t Forget Your Manditory Smog Check And Paper Straws

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: McDowdy

#30 Arguing With Zionists Be Like

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#31 Israel Just Bombed The Capital City Of Qatar Duha

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Tr0jan___

#32 Gorillaz “Together For Palestine”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Nomogg

#33 The Real Crime Against Humanity Is Lorde Boycotting Israel’s Streaming Services!

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: ContentChecker

#34 Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: MrJasonMason

#35 Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Worldlyoox

#36 American Invasion Of Venezuela Has Started

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Hasbara_spotter

#37 The Search For Weapons Of Mass Destruction, Iraq 2006

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#38 An Ad For An AI Underage Women Generator On Youtube

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: addressunknown

#39 Billionaires Bought Our Democracy

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33

#40 We Could All Use A Laugh

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_Wisconsin

#41 Maga Is Falling For AI Foot Fetish Propaganda

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Sindigo_

#42 The Dystopia Is When The Newspeak Updates Mid-Decade

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Waste-Explanation-76

#43 Victim Of Capitalism Sleeping In Front Of “Victims Of Communism Museum”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: GPT4_Writers_Guild

#44 “Israel Is Explicitly Warning Christian And Druze Residents In Southern Lebanon Not To Hide Muslim Residents Among Them As Their Forces Advance”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Sun_fire_

#45 Born Just In Time To ”enjoy” Late Stage Capitalism

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: owlexe23

#46 Artists Mocked For Raising Their Voices Against Israeli Genocide By Writing Their Names On Bombs

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Fan387

#47 Graffiti Perfectly Captures What The Bbc Pretends To Do vs. What It Actually Does

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#48 The Power Of Propaganda

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#49 Israeli Soldier Writes ‘In Memory Of Charlie Kirk’ On Israeli Bomb Bound For Gaza

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Tasty-Parking-9163

#50 “Israel” Is A Terrorist “State.”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: shane_4_us

#51 Mehdi Is Always On Point

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Anything13579

#52 It’s Official, Bernie Sanders Calls Israel’s Actions In Gaza A Genocide

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#53 If This Is Terrorism

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_Log_3594

#54 Reminder: The People On The Top Has Been Called “Islam Terrorist”. And The People Below Are Heroes

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Netanyahu Takes Control Of Palestinian Phones To Live Stream His Un Speech

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Imaginary-Dress-1373

#56 Socialist Means Human Rights

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#57 Policing The View From A Hill

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: haddock420

#58 Awful. Trump’s America

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#59 Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Was Spotted January 20, 2026, On A Plane Heading To Laguna Beach As The State Of Texas Braces For A Rare Ice Threat And Arctic Cold Front

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#60 No Papers, No Freedom

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: lazybugbear

#61 What Has The World Come To

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Extension-Cut-5535

#62 Why Aren’t Americans Holding Epstein Criminals And Collaborators Accountable?

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: TourMission

#63 After Investigating, We Found Who Was Really Behind Him

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Tr0jan___

#64 Payment Requires Proof

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#65 We Are All Forced To Live In The Nightmare They Create

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: EnterTamed

#66 The Photo Is Eva Saying “After All People’s Lives Aren’t Equal”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Low_Pollution_242

#67 While Some Start A War As A Distraction Tactic

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: sovalente

#68 We’re Not Gonna Survive This Timeline Jfc

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: razorwasp

#69 One Of The Realest Things Ever Said About The Us

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#70 Look Up “Shooting And Crying”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: James-Incandenza

#71 Shoshana Strook (Rip) Who Accused Prominent Israelis Of Ritual Abuse Found Dead

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Agile-Peak-3532

#72 French Journalist Marine Vlahovic Was Found Dead In Her Home In Marseille While Working On A Documentary Covering Israel’s Genocidal War Against The Palestinians In The Gaza Strip

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: MrJasonMason

#73 Thomas Massie: “I Am Not S**cidal”

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: DIYLawCA

#74 A Screenshot I Took Of A Video Of Madonna And Sabrina Carpenter Performing.. It Speaks For Itself 🥲

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: peroxidexo

#75 Florida Arresting Children For Joking About Netanyahu

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: mixmasterADD

#76 When The Media Lie It’s Better To Check Directly With The Person Involved

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: Tr0jan___

#77 Babe Wake Up, Next Step Of Healthcare Nightmare Just Dropped

These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It&#8217;s Terrifying (New Pics)

Image source: persondude27

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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