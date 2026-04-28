These 75 Screenshots Show How Dystopic Our Society Already Is, And It’s Terrifying (New Pics)

How many times a day do you check the news and think to yourself: “What in the dystopia is this?” If you do that pretty frequently, you’re not alone. In 2024 alone, one in five Americans believed that we were living in a worse dystopian society than in George Orwell’s 1984.
If you’re concerned about climate change, hate AI with a passion, and think that capitalism is ruining our planet, the subreddit “A Boring Dystopia” might become your new favorite place on the internet. The pics we collected from the community might send you into a bit of a depressive state, but hey – that’s the world we’re currently living in.
More info: Reddit
#1 Absent From The Index
Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33
#2 We Are Living In The Dumbest Timeline In Human History
Image source: stevesilberman
#3 “If You Let Us Take Away Your Healthcare, We Will Let You Eat” – The Republican Party 2025
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#4 93 Wasn’t That Long Ago
Image source: nthensome
#5 Being Taught Us Civics 101 On Live TV
Image source: ellecon
#6 Reddit Founder Aron Swartz R.i.p Suffers The ‘One Rule For Me, Another For Thee’ Hypocrisy As AI Runs Rampantly Ruining Our Lives
Image source: CopiousCool
#7 Why Plenty Word When AI Make Simpol
Image source: Worldlyoox
#8 Living Is Unaffordable Labor
Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33
#9 I Want To Get Off This Crazy Train. Look What The Official White House Facebook Page Posted A Few Hours Ago
Image source: TheMadface80
#10 Street Art Nativity Scene 🔥
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#11 I Wouldn’t Be Surprised At All
Image source: Jesse_Brenneman
#12 They Want You Angry About Mamdani’s Wife Wearing $600 Boots But Not The Top 1% Stealing $50 Trillion From Working Class Americans
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#13 Ice Dragging This Grandpa Out In A Blanket In -15 Degree Weather
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#14 CEO Workers Gap
Image source: Brian_Ghoshery
#15 History Is Repeating Itself
Image source: ThatAvidPandaBear
#16 The Credit Score Is Audacity
Image source: itsallcosmica
#17 “They Dragged Little Greta (Thunberg) By Her Hair Before Our Eyes
Image source: BalsamicBasil
#18 A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
Image source: Jankenbrau
#19 Mother Pig On Display At The Royal Ag Fair This August
Image source: alphamalejackhammer
#20 Members Of The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party On The Knesset National Security Committee Wore Noose-Shaped Pins During A Discussion On A Bill To Execute Palestinian Detainees
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#21 From Palestine To Minneapolis, Ice And Israel Use The Same Violent Playbook
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#22 This Is The Man Being Called A Domestic Terrorist By Ice Supporters
Image source: pepperpopcornz
#23 “Domestic Terrorist”
Image source: Sindigo_
#24 Gop Promised Corporations Could Govern Better Than The Government Through Greed, But The Corporations Ate Us Instead
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#25 The Workers’ Conditions Aren’t Bad Either
Image source: John_1992_funny
#26 They Don’t Want You To Support The Troops. They Want You To Support The Wars
Image source: Busy-Government-1041
#27 This Is Some Handmaid’s Tale S**t
Image source: Sindigo_
#28 They’re Editing Digital Books To Contain Ads Now
Image source: LazyFlamingRooster
#29 Don’t Forget Your Manditory Smog Check And Paper Straws
Image source: McDowdy
#30 Arguing With Zionists Be Like
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#31 Israel Just Bombed The Capital City Of Qatar Duha
Image source: Tr0jan___
#32 Gorillaz “Together For Palestine”
Image source: Nomogg
#33 The Real Crime Against Humanity Is Lorde Boycotting Israel’s Streaming Services!
Image source: ContentChecker
#34 Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop
Image source: MrJasonMason
#35 Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne
Image source: Worldlyoox
#36 American Invasion Of Venezuela Has Started
Image source: Hasbara_spotter
#37 The Search For Weapons Of Mass Destruction, Iraq 2006
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#38 An Ad For An AI Underage Women Generator On Youtube
Image source: addressunknown
#39 Billionaires Bought Our Democracy
Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33
#40 We Could All Use A Laugh
Image source: Captain_Wisconsin
#41 Maga Is Falling For AI Foot Fetish Propaganda
Image source: Sindigo_
#42 The Dystopia Is When The Newspeak Updates Mid-Decade
Image source: Waste-Explanation-76
#43 Victim Of Capitalism Sleeping In Front Of “Victims Of Communism Museum”
Image source: GPT4_Writers_Guild
#44 “Israel Is Explicitly Warning Christian And Druze Residents In Southern Lebanon Not To Hide Muslim Residents Among Them As Their Forces Advance”
Image source: Sun_fire_
#45 Born Just In Time To ”enjoy” Late Stage Capitalism
Image source: owlexe23
#46 Artists Mocked For Raising Their Voices Against Israeli Genocide By Writing Their Names On Bombs
Image source: Fan387
#47 Graffiti Perfectly Captures What The Bbc Pretends To Do vs. What It Actually Does
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#48 The Power Of Propaganda
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#49 Israeli Soldier Writes ‘In Memory Of Charlie Kirk’ On Israeli Bomb Bound For Gaza
Image source: Tasty-Parking-9163
#50 “Israel” Is A Terrorist “State.”
Image source: shane_4_us
#51 Mehdi Is Always On Point
Image source: Anything13579
#52 It’s Official, Bernie Sanders Calls Israel’s Actions In Gaza A Genocide
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#53 If This Is Terrorism
Image source: Particular_Log_3594
#54 Reminder: The People On The Top Has Been Called “Islam Terrorist”. And The People Below Are Heroes
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Netanyahu Takes Control Of Palestinian Phones To Live Stream His Un Speech
Image source: Imaginary-Dress-1373
#56 Socialist Means Human Rights
Image source: [deleted]
#57 Policing The View From A Hill
Image source: haddock420
#58 Awful. Trump’s America
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#59 Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Was Spotted January 20, 2026, On A Plane Heading To Laguna Beach As The State Of Texas Braces For A Rare Ice Threat And Arctic Cold Front
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#60 No Papers, No Freedom
Image source: lazybugbear
#61 What Has The World Come To
Image source: Extension-Cut-5535
#62 Why Aren’t Americans Holding Epstein Criminals And Collaborators Accountable?
Image source: TourMission
#63 After Investigating, We Found Who Was Really Behind Him
Image source: Tr0jan___
#64 Payment Requires Proof
Image source: Brian_Ghoshery
#65 We Are All Forced To Live In The Nightmare They Create
Image source: EnterTamed
#66 The Photo Is Eva Saying “After All People’s Lives Aren’t Equal”
Image source: Low_Pollution_242
#67 While Some Start A War As A Distraction Tactic
Image source: sovalente
#68 We’re Not Gonna Survive This Timeline Jfc
Image source: razorwasp
#69 One Of The Realest Things Ever Said About The Us
Image source: James-Incandenza
#70 Look Up “Shooting And Crying”
Image source: James-Incandenza
#71 Shoshana Strook (Rip) Who Accused Prominent Israelis Of Ritual Abuse Found Dead
Image source: Agile-Peak-3532
#72 French Journalist Marine Vlahovic Was Found Dead In Her Home In Marseille While Working On A Documentary Covering Israel’s Genocidal War Against The Palestinians In The Gaza Strip
Image source: MrJasonMason
#73 Thomas Massie: “I Am Not S**cidal”
Image source: DIYLawCA
#74 A Screenshot I Took Of A Video Of Madonna And Sabrina Carpenter Performing.. It Speaks For Itself 🥲
Image source: peroxidexo
#75 Florida Arresting Children For Joking About Netanyahu
Image source: mixmasterADD
#76 When The Media Lie It’s Better To Check Directly With The Person Involved
Image source: Tr0jan___
#77 Babe Wake Up, Next Step Of Healthcare Nightmare Just Dropped
Image source: persondude27
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