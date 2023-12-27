Since its inception in 1963, an eclectic array of talent have portrayed the mysterious time-traveling Doctor in Doctor Who. Across these many decades, the excitement is always high when fans of the show eagerly await the announcement of the new Doctor. However, the announcement of the fifteenth Doctor has perhaps been the most anticipated in the show’s storied run.
After it was announced that Ncuti Gatwa would be stepping into the shoes of the Doctor, the wait was on for the trailer to drop. However, fans of the show got the chance to meet Gatwa’s Doctor in the special episode, The Giggle. After this, he forefronted the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road. Shortly after, the trailer for the new season landed. So, let’s delve into what’s on offer as the new season of Doctor Who gets closer and closer.
Breaking Down the Doctor Who Season 14 Trailer
The first trailer for Doctor Who Season 14 (or Series 1 as Disney+ will list it) has been released. The action-packed teaser previews the first adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), as he travels the universe while attempting to adjust to his new existence. Following on from the events of The Giggle and The Church on Ruby Road, it’s clear that the ante will be upped in a variety of ways. However, some elements are still left up in the air.
In the December 9 special, The Giggle, David Tennant waved goodbye to the Doctor and Gatwa’s Doctor was introduced by the concept of bi-generation. However, this left the possibility of Tennant returning rather open. Yet, he did not feature in The Church on Ruby Road. Instead, Ncuti Gatwa commanded the screen and showcased the ability he possesses for the upcoming brand-new season. In the episode, the Doctor squared off with a group of goblins. However, he didn’t have to do so alone, as in The Church on Ruby Road, he met the enigmatic Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who judging by the teaser trailer, will be a prominent character in the new season.
Dazzling fans of the show with just enough action to evoke curiosity and excitement, the short trailer showcases captivating visuals and seemingly introduces new monsters. What’s more, the teaser poses a lot of questions around potential time zones. For example, the season’s two leads find themselves inside of Abbey Road Studios alongside what looks to be members of The Beatles.
Unveiling the Plot Points and Cast Members of the Upcoming Season of Doctor Who
Although finer plot details have not yet been released, an official press release promises new monsters (which we glimpsed in the trailer), and states that the new season will also see an all-star line up including various returnees. As the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday head off in the TARDIS for many out of this world adventures, Yasmin Finney and Bonnie Langford will reprise their roles as their iconic characters, Rose Noble and Mel Bush. As well as this, Jinkx Monsoon will be added to the cast as the Doctor’s most formidable foe yet. Additionally, Jonathan Groff is set to take on a key role, and Indira Varma will star as the Duchess.
If we were to speculate on the plot of the upcoming season, it is reasonable to assume that Doctor Who season 14 will begin right after the events of the seasonal special, The Church on Ruby Sunday, which saw Ruby saved by the Doctor from the Goblins and ended with her boarding the TARDIS for the first time. However, speculation aside, when speaking with Radio Times, showrunner Russell T. Davies did shed some light on season 14 and the show’s creative future. He stated that while there are returning characters in the season, the season is “very new”. He then added: “there are no Daleks, there are no Cybermen, I didn’t want to look back too much.”
When Will Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who Return to the Screen?
Before taking centre stage for the first time in The Church on Ruby Road, Ncuti Gatwa had already filmed the Christmas special for 2024, which will likely run at the end of season 14. As of the time of this writing, season 14 has wrapped filming but no official date has been announced. However, the season is believed to be premiering on BBC in the spring of 2024, with speculation being the month of May. Seeing as production is already underway for Season 15, which is set to land in 2025, it’s safe to assume that Doctor Who season 14 will likely receive an official release date shortly. As well as broadcasting on the BBC in the UK, fans of the show worldwide will be able to watch the new season on Disney+.
