Ben Affleck Buys New LA Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors

by

Ben Affleck has made headlines once again, this time for purchasing a new mansion in Los Angeles. As rumors continue to circulate about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Affleck has reportedly acquired a luxurious $20.5 million home in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood. This move comes as their shared marital home remains on the market, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

According to TMZ, the Good Will Hunting star’s new bachelor pad features five bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, and six bathrooms. The main house includes several dining areas, a family room, a den, and a media room complete with a dedicated powder room. Additionally, there is a separate guest house on the property, making it a lavish and spacious retreat for Affleck.

A Lavish Pacific Palisades Retreat

Ben Affleck’s new home is a testament to luxury and comfort. The $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades offers ample space with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Each bedroom comes with walk-in closets, providing plenty of storage for the actor’s needs. The design emphasizes elegance and functionality, ensuring that every aspect of the home is both beautiful and practical.

The mansion also includes multiple dining areas, a family room, a den, and a media room with a dedicated powder room. These features make the home ideal for entertaining guests and enjoying family time. The addition of a separate guest house further enhances the property’s appeal, offering privacy and comfort for visitors.

Marital Home Still on the Market

While Ben Affleck settles into his new home, the mansion he shares with Jennifer Lopez remains unsold. The couple has been trying to offload their 38,000-square-foot home since June. Initially, they attempted to sell the house off-market, but they decided to list it publicly earlier this month. This decision was made to attract more potential buyers and expedite the sale.

Their shared home, purchased in June 2023 for just over $60 million, is now listed for $68 million. The property features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, reflecting its immense size and luxury. Despite their efforts, the house has yet to find a buyer, adding another layer of intrigue to their ongoing saga.

Art Pieces Up for Sale

In addition to their home, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have put several of their art pieces up for sale. This move indicates a significant downsizing and a possible shift in their lifestyle. The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas nearly a year after purchasing their home, seems eager to move on from their current property.

A source told Us Weekly on July 13 that they are “in a rush to sell it.” Initially confident in an off-market sale, they decided to list the home publicly to increase visibility. This change of strategy highlights their urgency and desire to close this chapter quickly.

Future of Their Relationship

The purchase of a new mansion by Ben Affleck amid ongoing divorce rumors has sparked widespread speculation about the future of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The couple, who starred together in Gigli, have faced numerous rumors and public scrutiny regarding their marriage. Lopez was recently spotted without her wedding ring, further fueling rumors of a possible split. Despite these rumors, neither Affleck nor Lopez has made a public statement regarding their relationship status.

As Ben Affleck embraces this new chapter in his life with a stunning new home, the world watches closely for any signs of what the future holds for him and Jennifer Lopez. Whether this move signifies a fresh start or merely a strategic investment remains to be seen. For now, Affleck’s new mansion stands as a symbol of change and the next step in his journey.

Saim
