Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of The Art And The Artist

Find some art or just something silly and post it with the thing or person that did it.
#1 The Art, The Artist
#2 I Do Small Pics And Frame Them
#3 I’m An Amateur Photographer And This Is My First Photograph To Ever Make It Into An Exhibition
#4 Drawn By Finger On The Default Notepad App
#5 This Is My Grandma And Some Of Her Artwork
#6 Breaking The Internet. One Blob At A Time
#7 A Very Special Elephant Who Painted A Siloette At Maesa Elephant Sanctuary In Chiang Mai Thailand 🐘
#8 Her Name Is Sonia Sotomayor: Likes Treats, Sarcastic, And Very Classy
#9 Art And Artist
#10 My Pet Sheep Is The Real Artist. What Would L Do Without His Signature Bite Marks Along The Edge Of The Page Page
#11 That Sunrise Is From This Morning
#12 The Art The 2rd Left And 3rd Right Are The Artists (I’m The Pink One)
#13 Just This Painting I Made A Few Months Ago :)
#14 The Artist And Her Model (Beloved Furbaby Who Passed This Spring🌈)
#15 15 And A Nail Expert…yes, They Are Real!
#16 A Gacha Drawing I Did A While Ago
#17 I Had To Blur My Face Out So Sorry If You Wanted To See My Face 😅
#18 Pokemon Scarlet – Professor Sada
#19 Me + 3 Recent Works!!
#20 Sparkle’s Self Portrait 😂
#21 My Art And The Hand That Drew Them :d (Sorry If They’re Blurry-)
#22 Ummm Here’s Mine
#23 The Sunrise Is From This Morning
#24 I Take Pics And Edit Them For My Wallpaper
#25 I Am A Novice But Love To Paint
#26 Parody Fanart (Cytus II X Reol) & A Picture My Boyfriend Took Of Me :)
#27 Sunset Photography By Me!
#28 No Pic Of Me But Some Of My Sketches!!!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us