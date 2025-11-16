Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of The Art And The Artist

by

Find some art or just something silly and post it with the thing or person that did it.

#1 The Art, The Artist

#2 I Do Small Pics And Frame Them

#3 I’m An Amateur Photographer And This Is My First Photograph To Ever Make It Into An Exhibition

#4 Drawn By Finger On The Default Notepad App

#5 This Is My Grandma And Some Of Her Artwork

#6 Breaking The Internet. One Blob At A Time

#7 A Very Special Elephant Who Painted A Siloette At Maesa Elephant Sanctuary In Chiang Mai Thailand 🐘

#8 Her Name Is Sonia Sotomayor: Likes Treats, Sarcastic, And Very Classy

#9 Art And Artist

#10 My Pet Sheep Is The Real Artist. What Would L Do Without His Signature Bite Marks Along The Edge Of The Page Page

#11 That Sunrise Is From This Morning

#12 The Art The 2rd Left And 3rd Right Are The Artists (I’m The Pink One)

#13 Just This Painting I Made A Few Months Ago :)

#14 The Artist And Her Model (Beloved Furbaby Who Passed This Spring🌈)

#15 15 And A Nail Expert…yes, They Are Real!

#16 A Gacha Drawing I Did A While Ago

#17 I Had To Blur My Face Out So Sorry If You Wanted To See My Face 😅

#18 Pokemon Scarlet – Professor Sada

#19 Me + 3 Recent Works!!

#20 Sparkle’s Self Portrait 😂

#21 My Art And The Hand That Drew Them :d (Sorry If They’re Blurry-)

#22 Ummm Here’s Mine

#23 The Sunrise Is From This Morning

#24 I Take Pics And Edit Them For My Wallpaper

#25 I Am A Novice But Love To Paint

#26 Parody Fanart (Cytus II X Reol) & A Picture My Boyfriend Took Of Me :)

#27 Sunset Photography By Me!

#28 No Pic Of Me But Some Of My Sketches!!!

