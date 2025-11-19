30 Creepy Trail Cam Pics That People Just Had To Share With The World

Being in the great outdoors can be quite an experience. There is a palpable serenity in being one with nature and basking in its glory.
However, these adventures also come with thrilling circumstances, the most obvious being close encounters with wild animals. How close? Check out these trail cam photos to see what we mean.
Some of these are questionable at best. However, a few images on this list could send creepy tingles down your spine.
Enjoy scrolling, but hopefully, you’re not doing so in the wee hours of the night.
#1 Washington State Woods, Creepy Woman
#2 Glad To See This Handsome Guy Again. I’ve Been Watching Him For 2.5 Years And Hoping He Makes It Through The Season So I Can See How He Looks Next Year
#3 Looking For Someone To Play Fetch The Deer Leg With?
#4 Trespasser Walking On My Property In 31 Degree Weather Without A Flashlight At 1:47 Am In Bear/Lion Country. Totally Normal Behavior
So a couple days ago a car was stolen and abandoned about a mile or two from my place. Someone took a photo of a woman leaving it, posted it online and reported it as to the police. Well today I saw the same woman on an another cam of mine with a man.
They were hiding out and the man was making supply runs for her late at night. About an hour ago the sherif caught her. Not sure about the man.
#5 Friends Trail Cam In North Carolina
#6 A M****r Of Crows On Halloween
#7 Some Person Was Having A School Project And Set Up A Camera Outside, But Instead Got This Image. A German “God” Named Derk
#8 Caught Someone In Mid-Werewolf Transition
#9 What Is This? Spotted On A Trail Cam
My mother spotted this on her trail cam and we have no idea what it is. She has requested a better photo from spypoint but has had no response yet.
I thought it was a bug because it seems to be in front of the trees, but she thinks it’s too big to be a bug, which is fair. We are located in Southern Ontario, and this was about 2 km from the house on her property.
#10 Trail Cam Image From My Neighbor In Rural Wisconsin
#11 Strange Man Caught On Trail Cam In Minnesota
#12 Rural South Carolina. From A Co-Worker’s Trail Cam. What Is This?
#13 This Guy Shouldn’t Be Here
#14 South Georgia Bigfoot?
#15 What Even Is This?
#16 Friend’s Cousin Got This Off Of His Tree Cam
#17 What Do Y’all Think?
#18 From One Of Our Trail Cams In The N. Grapevine Lake Trails
We ran past a few cameras trying to activate them when we heard something traveling close behind us. It was around 8 PM. We spotted one picture with a figure. Could be man, could be creature. This area has an increase in creature sightings.
#19 Caught On A Friend’s Trail Cam On A Ranch On Private Property
#20 Possible Entity In Sothern Minesota
My grandparents live on the edge of a small town in sothern MN. This was taken on a trail camera I had setup for them facing the field behind their house. It;s the only picture anything like it I have ever seen.
#21 Game Cam Pic. I’m A Little Freaked Out Here
#22 Had A Ghostly Visitor (Or A Time Warp) Last Saturday
#23 Trail Cam Photo Of A Real Bigfoot In Georgia
#24 North Florida/Alabama State Line Cryptid
Anyone got any ideas what this might be or what might fit this bill? This camera is a 360* and as you can see the other views were clear as day but the one frame is foggy/smokey with two very clear large eyes and taken around 6:30pm (obviously dark outside.)
This image comes about 3 days after FIL said he seen something on the edge of the woods looking straight at him with eyes about a foot apart early morning around 4:30 AM and gave him chills. He’s gone to the area since then and states it must be at least 8ft tall while standing. It’s made its presence known and the dog will not leave the porch only growls and backs up to the door around the times it’s been “seen”.
#25 Big Foot
#26 This Is A Snapshot From My Trail Cam On My Property In Southern Oregon. It Was Taken Back In May Of 2016. What Is This?
No one was home when this snapshot was taken and I live on 5 secluded acres with no nearby neighbors.
#27 The Chupacabra
#28 Caught This On My Trail Cam Last Night. What Do Y’all Think It Is?
#29 My Uncle Sent This To Me From The Everglades
#30 Any Idea What This Could Be?
