“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Comic On How To Sleep Better

I’m a Singaporean Otter! I work as a data-entry analyst and I like talking about topics such as people, relationships, psychology and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.
Are you getting enough quality sleep? (I’m not). Good thing my daughter helped me to get some Zzzzz’s.
In these comics, Otter represents me, cause I am the main character of my life, so it just makes sense. I take it that you are, too! It is more a documentary-like piece than anything. These comics are about me, my life, my conflicts, and also the funny bits as well.
Through comics, I like to unwind, break down what I’m going through, and sometimes tackle difficult subjects that affect me. I did one about the death of my father a while back. It was a great opportunity to look back with new eyes and understand events in a different, but hopeful light. That’s really what I try to do. Give hope, and understanding, offer useful ways to grow, and positive vibes.
People’s reactions to my comics are mostly positive! They’re shared and commented on, and some people like educators, psychologists, counselors, and teachers ask for numerous languages. I try my best to translate them. Some also wish to use them for their classes or to teach their own family about certain things. e.g. a cleaning guide we did was pasted to someone’s refrigerator! I just wanted to create a fun but useful comic series, so all of this is a plus – I’m really thankful to my readers for supporting me!
