Starting as a simple role-playing game in 1996, Pokemon has since gone on to become one of the largest franchises in the world. From manga series, animated films, and TV shows to trading card games that have become actual investments, an AR mobile game that took the world by storm, and even a live-action Pokemon Detective Pikachu film, Pokémon has become a cultural phenomenon. There’s even a rumored live-action Netflix project starring Tom Holland in the works.
Over all these years and through various forms of media, the Pokemon universe has introduced a plethora of unforgettable characters. There are 1000+ different variations of Pokemon, and that’s not even including any of the human trainers! So, today, we’re sifting through the vast catalog of characters throughout the franchise and covering only the eight best Pokemon characters of all time.
1. Ash
Let’s kick things off with the main man himself — Ash Ketchum. The eternal 10-year-old has been the main protagonist of most Pokemon films and shows, traveling across various regions with his loyal Pikachu and other friends on a quest to become a Pokemon Master. Sure, he may not have always won every battle, but his never-give-up attitude and unbreakable bond with his Pokemon make him a fan favorite.
2. Pikachu
Can we really talk about Pokemon characters without mentioning Pikachu? The yellow electric-type Pokemon has been by Ash’s side since the very beginning, and it’s no exaggeration to say that Pikachu has become the face of the Pokemon franchise. Pikachu’s story is the ultimate underdog story. Starting off as a hesitant Pichu, Pikachu has evolved over the years and become powerful enough to defeat some of the most legendary and mythical Pokemon of all time. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard fan, Pikachu’s cute bursts of “Pika Pika,” his signature Thunderbolt move, and his unwavering love for tomato ketchup will have definitely won you over.
3. James
Alongside Jessie and Meowth, James is part of the infamous Team Rocket that’s always scheming to catch rare Pokemon, with Ash’s Pikachu consistently at the top of their list. However, James is not your typical villain. He is very naïve and often finds himself being the butt of the joke. He also has a special soft spot for cute and rare Pokemon, often going above and beyond to help these Pokemon out of trouble. His compassion toward his Pokemon and the occasional resistance to the more malicious schemes of Team Rocket make him one of the better villains of the franchise.
4. N
Appearing first in the Pokemon Black and White video game, N is the (supposed) leader of Team Plasma, and his belief that humans and Pokemon should live separately makes him one of the most intriguing villains in the Pokemon universe. He has the ability to understand the hearts and feelings of Pokemon, and he can befriend any Pokemon he meets. N’s interactions with Pokdmon and his unique ideals force us to reconsider the traditional relationship between trainers and their Pokemon and whether it is truly ethical. His backstory is tragic, and his motivations, while misguided, are understandable.
5. Ghetsis
Sticking with Pokemon Black and White, Ghetsis is N’s adoptive father, and he’s later revealed to be the true leader of Team Plasma. He brainwashes N to believe in his ideology and claims that he wants to liberate Pokemon from human oppression. However, it is just a facade for him to use the legendary Pokemon Zekrom and Reshiram to take over the Unova region and become the only human who can use Pokemon. His power-hungry attitude and manipulative nature make him one of the most challenging Pokemon antagonists.
6. Guzma
No best Pokemon characters list would be complete without “ya boi Guzma.” As the leader of Team Skull, Guzma puts up a tough, hard-boiled bad boy act that instantly makes him unlikable. However, as the story goes on, we discover there’s more to Guzma than meets the eye. It turns out Guzma struggles with feelings of failure and insecurity and is being used by Lusamine. Guzma’s journey then takes a compelling turn as he undergoes significant character development, eventually redeeming himself by helping defeat Lusamine.
7. Serena
Serena holds a special place in the hearts of Pokemon fans as one of Ash’s most-loved travel companions. She brings a warm and wholesome, ray-of-sunshine energy whenever she’s on screen. She also has a major crush on Ash and often blushes when she sees or talks to him. One of the things that makes Serena so endearing is her kindness and compassion. She is always willing to help others and is consistently there for Ash whenever he needs her. Serena’s love for Pokemon performing is another thing that makes her special. She is truly passionate about the art form and puts her heart and soul into every performance, which makes her a joy to watch.
8. Mewtwo
Being the primary villain of the very first Pokemon feature film, Mewtwo’s legacy is forever etched in stone as one of the most iconic Pokemon characters of all time. Mewtwo is a genetically engineered Psychic-type Pokemon who is hell-bent on destroying humanity and creating a new world for Pokemon. It can also communicate telepathically, levitate, and manipulate matter, which makes it one of the most powerful characters in the entirety of the Pokemon universe.
However, as the story goes on, we get to see why Mewtwo is the way it is. It’s been subject to years and years of sadistic experimentation, which is why it hates humans and questions its own existence and purpose. The tragic backstory and the phenomenal power scale make Mewtwo a fan-favorite Pokemon villain. Check out everything we’d like to see in the live-action Pokemon series.
