Home
Anime
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon

Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon

Credit: Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

Well folks, it seems that Mr. Ketchum has indeed caught them all.

Back in November, the media went into an uproar when the Pokemon mascot finally became the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. Mr. Ketchum – who really should be close to his 40’s now – achieved such a feat in the episode of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series; he won the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokemon World Coronation Series that made him the top Pokemon trainer.

This comes after 25 years of consistent fails when it comes to championship leagues. Ash has won some notable events throughout his time on the show, with his victory over Drake in the Orange Islands, the Battle Frontier, or becoming the first Champion of the Alola region being some. However, this was the big one, and after constant losses that have always seen the plucky hero end up in the top four, he’s finally the Pokemon Master he set out to be.

So, when this finally happened, it wasn’t much of a surprise when it was announced that Ash’s time as the face of the series will be coming to an end. The new series will focus on two protagonists: Liko and Roy (that’s their names in the Japanese version) and the featured Pokemon will be Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. As for Mr. Ketchum, the series will be saying goodbye with eleven final episodes documenting the final moments of Ash, Pikachu, and his future going forward. Classic characters Brock, Misty, and Gary are in the new trailer, so they’ll be making a welcomed appearance in the final adventures of Pikachu and Ash.

Undateable Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “A Rock and Hard Place Walk Into a Bar”

Credit: Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

In truth, the adventures of Ash and Pikachu should’ve ended long ago as the duo became incredibly stale due to too little character development. It’s great that the series finally gave him that big tournament win, cementing his status as a Pokemon Master, but it all feels too late, though at the end of the day, Pokemon is a show for kids, so it was never meant to be something incredibly serious that properly documents Ash’s trials and tribulations of becoming a Pokemon trainer.

The good news is that it’s a much-needed fresh start for the anime, and having two protagonists is an interesting idea; however, this is still geared toward kids, so it would be shocking if Pokemon got any deeper than the typical Team Rocket version of the latest region is. Of course, the gym battles and typical fluff that pads out the anime’s runtime. This is just pure speculation as I haven’t seen the show yet, but the characters don’t look too much different than Ash personality-wise, so I don’t know if the storytelling will change much either. Ash will likely be a guest at some point, and it would be cool to see him as an older trainer who battles one (or both) of the characters who must beat him in order to win the final championship.

Credit: Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series

That should come much later in the multiple seasons with these characters. Nevertheless, despite my clear skepticism, hopefully, the creators deviate from the old formula to bring some genuine life into the series. As for Ash, it’s great that he’ll be able to ride off into the sunshine on a huge high. Pokemon has been a huge staple in anime, and Ash is one of the big reasons because of it. It was a rewarding outcome to see him finally take home the big trophy and become the very best Pokemon trainer in the world. The final chapter of Ash and Pikachu’s story is set to be released in Japan on January 13, 2023. A North American release date has yet to be confirmed.

Kate: Movie Review
Related Posts
The Five Best Anime Shows of the 80s
Whatever Happened to the Elfen Lied Series?
Movie Review: Boo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dagashi Kashi
dragon ball z super android 13
Is Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 Worth Watching?
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Each Ted Lasso Season Detailed
Salt Bae Under Fire After Holding World Cup Trophy
Netflix To Impose A Fee On Password Sharing, The Users Are Unhappy
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Zachary Levi Blows Off Claims That He Could Be Recasted As Shazam!
National Treasure
Jerry Bruckheimer Updates Fans on the Progress of Nicholas Cage’ National Treasure 3 Movie
Hugh Jackman had something to say about Deadpool 3
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
5 Other Villains Christian Bale Could Portray in the MCU
10 Things You Don’t Know About Danny Masterson
How Eva LaRue Maintains Her Youthful Appearance
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch