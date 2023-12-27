Hayao Miyazaki’s 10 Groundbreaking Movies, Ranked

Home
10. Ponyo

At the bottom of our list, but certainly not lacking in charm, is Ponyo, a film that captures the simple, joyful spirit of childhood. This whimsical tale is reminiscent of Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ and incorporates elements from Wagner’s powerful ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ and Japanese folklore. Its environmental message, woven through scenes like the man-made debris in the ocean, reflects Miyazaki’s concern for our planet. The film’s appeal to younger audiences is undeniable, and it stands as a testament to Miyazaki’s ability to enchant viewers of all ages.

9. Porco Rosso

Next is Porco Rosso, a unique entry in Miyazaki’s repertoire for its historical backdrop and adult-oriented narrative. Set in the post-World War One Mediterranean, it follows an ex-army pilot turned bounty hunter with a porcine appearance. The lack of overt magical elements allows Miyazaki to explore more realistic themes, making it one of his most personal films. It stands out for its exploration of adult themes while remaining accessible to children.

8. Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki’s Delivery Service is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about a young witch finding her place in the world. Kiki’s personal growth, from an eager girl ready to embrace life to facing the realities of independence, resonates with anyone who has experienced growing up. The film’s positive messages and relatable heroine have inspired viewers for generations and will continue to do so for years to come.

7. The Wind Rises

Delving into more mature territory, The Wind Rises is a contemplative look at creativity and the costs of innovation. Said to be Miyazaki’s farewell film, it stands as a deeply personal piece that reflects on the life of an airplane designer during World War II. Its nuanced approach to storytelling showcases Miyazaki’s growth as a filmmaker and his willingness to tackle complex themes head-on.

6. My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro, released in 1988, quickly became an iconic symbol of Studio Ghibli. Its depiction of childhood wonder and innocence through the adventures of two sisters and their forest spirit friend Totoro has captured hearts worldwide. This film not only solidified Miyazaki’s reputation as a master animator but also played a crucial role in establishing Studio Ghibli’s global presence.

5. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Miyazaki’s exploration of environmentalism began with Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. Although not technically a Studio Ghibli production, it is often associated with the studio due to its thematic and stylistic similarities with later works. Nausicaä’s struggle against ecological disaster resonates strongly today, making this film as relevant as ever.

4. Howl’s Moving Castle

In Howl’s Moving Castle, Miyazaki presents a rich tapestry of characters set against the backdrop of war. The film takes a staunchly pacifist stance while weaving a narrative that is both fantastical and grounded in human emotion. The attention to detail in each frame makes this animated feature a breathtaking work of art that continues to resonate with audiences.

3. Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke, set against the Muromachi era backdrop, is one of Miyazaki’s most profound works, exploring the intricate relationship between humans and nature without clear-cut moral dichotomies. Its mature themes and complex narrative marked a significant departure from conventional animation storytelling at the time, pushing the boundaries of what could be conveyed through this medium.

2. Castle in the Sky

Castle in the Sky takes us on an adventure that blends Victorian sensibilities with groundbreaking animation techniques that would later influence the steampunk genre. The story revolves around a young girl’s quest for truth in a world filled with flying machines and picturesque visuals, showcasing Miyazaki’s innovative spirit early on in his career.

1. Spirited Away

Topping our list is Spirited Away, Miyazaki’s magnum opus that transcends cultural barriers and captivates audiences worldwide. Winning Best Animated Film at the Academy Awards, it became Japan’s highest-grossing film, holding that record for 19 years. This enchanting journey into a richly layered world has left an indelible mark on cinema history and continues to inspire awe and wonder two decades after its release.

