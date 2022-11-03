Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Truth be told; however, Tia and Tamera Mowry are adults. They’re all grown up (we’re ignoring the fact that means we are, too), and they’re living their own lives. They don’t live together any longer, but they remain close – a twin bond, am I right? While Tia Mowery is doing her own thing, it’s Tamera Mowry we want to talk about today. She opened up about her marriage and the personal things she’s been through in life, and many of those things shocked her fans.
Tamera Mowry On Her Intimate Life
When Tamera Mowry opened up to her fans about her personal life one time, she revealed she was nearly 30 when she finally lost her virginity. She was 29 and dating Adam Housley. He’s a Fox News Correspondent. They’ve been together since 2005. When she finally lost her virginity, it was with him, and the guilt ate her alive. She decided at that moment in time she would not repeat the act until she was married. She was 33 when she married Adam Housley on May 15, 2011. They now live in Napa Valley – her husband’s family owns a vineyard nearby – with their son and daughter. Their marriage is better than ever, too.
On the Positive Aspect of Being in A Public Relationship
She’s an actress and a talk show host. Her husband is a news correspondent. They’re both famous, so their relationship is constantly on the line. Add to that the fact that she spent years working as a talk show host in which she opened up about very personal life issues to millions of viewers, and she’s got a lot of people involved in her marriage. She’s constantly hearing what people say about her marriage. They see it, hear it, and receive messages about it. While many people find this problematic and unwanted – not to say that they don’t find this difficult and unwanted – Tamera Mowry-Housley takes the high road.
Rather than look at this as a bad thing, she chooses to focus on what everyone in America involved in her relationship can do positively. In fact, for her, it’s been helpful to have the world involved in her life because it allows her to focus on the positives.
“It definitely made us stronger. Because we know who we are as people. So you just turn inward, and you focus on your love for each other, and you focus on your circle of amazing supporters and people,” she said. She doesn’t take the criticism and unkind words of strangers about her marriage to heart. Instead, she and her husband focus on one another and let that be where they grow.
She’s Not Interested in Faking Perfection
The problem with today is that the world sees only what we allow it to see. Social media allows us to post happy moments. In turn, sharing only the happy moments allows the world to say things such as, “They’re not that happy. They’re lying. They’re faking,” about marriage or life. No one’s life is perfect, and we all know this. However, some prefer not to share the intimate details of life, the personal details, or the tragic or upsetting details of life on the internet. Those are very personal things, and that often allows people to mistake others’ lives as perfect when they are not.
“I never want to give the perception that our marriage is perfect. I don’t believe any marriage is perfect. But I can say I’m happily married, and it’s because of communication, honesty,” she said of her own marriage. To be honest, she hit the nail on the head. You can be the happiest person in the world and be in a very happy marriage, yet still find your spouse is on your nerves sometimes. Life is not perfect, but sharing only happy moments online doesn’t mean you are trying to pretend you are.