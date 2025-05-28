Who Is Dylan Meyer? Everything to Know About Kristen Stewart’s Wife

Although not a household name, Dylan Meyer was thrust into the limelight after she began a relationship with actress Kristen Stewart. While high-profile relationships have always dominated the media, intriguing love stories between A-list stars and relatively unknown partners have become the norm. However, unlike several unknown celebrity partners, Meyer has had a long career in Hollywood.
Kristen Stewart gained global stardom and quickly became an American sweetheart, thanks to her successful portrayal of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series (2008–2012). For over a decade, Kristen Stewart’s relationship history has been under public scrutiny. Having dated a few famous stars and come out as bisexual in 2017, Stewart found true love in Dylan Meyer. Here’s everything to know about Stewart’s wife, Dylan Meyer.
Dylan Meyer is the Daughter of Oscar-nominated Filmmaker Nicholas Meyer
Dylan Meyer was immersed in storytelling from a young age. She’s the daughter of Nicholas Meyer, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director. Nicholas Meyer is known for his directorial debut, Time After Time (1979), and for directing two Star Trek films, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991).
He was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work in The Seven-Per-Cent Solution (1976), which was based on his 1974 best-selling novel of the same name. On television, he’s known for directing the Christopher Walken-led HBO crime drama TV movie Vendetta (1999). Dylan Meyer was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 4, 1987. This makes her older than Kristen Stewart by two years and four months.
She Began Her Career as an Actress
Besides being the daughter of a filmmaker, Dylan Meyer was drawn to film and television at an early age. However, it wasn’t until she was 23 that she made her first screen debut. Although it was a minor role in a short film with a small budget, it helped solidify Meyer’s resolve to work in the industry. Her professional journey began with taking on roles in a few short films. She appeared in the short documentary Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling (2015), and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer (2015).
Besides an interest in acting, Dylan Meyer enjoyed writing. Meyer’s first writing credit was providing the story for the 2015 short film Loose End. Transitioning fully into screenwriting, Meyer co-wrote and executive-produced the 2016 Netflix film XOXO. Actress Sarah Hyland led the ensemble cast of the coming-of-age drama, set around a music festival. Dylan Meyer further established her writing credentials with the 2021 Netflix comedy-drama Moxie, directed by and starring Amy Poehler.
The film, based on Jennifer Mathieu’s 2017 young adult novel, explores themes of feminism and empowerment. In addition to her film work, Meyer contributed to the sci-fi comedy series Miss 2059. She also co-wrote and produced the short film Rock Bottom. Dylan Meyer’s diverse portfolio as a writer, actress, and producer reflects her adaptability and commitment to telling compelling stories across genres.
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart First Met in 2013
Although a timeline for their relationship began sometime in 2019, they had first met some six years earlier. As an actress and screenwriter, Meyer first met Stewart on a film set in 2013. It was the same year Stewart broke up with Robert Pattinson and began dating visual effects producer Alicia Cargile. However, when they reconnected in 2019, according to Stewart’s revelation on The Howard Stern Show, “…it was like all bets were off.”
Meyer and Stewart’s relationship became public in October 2019 when Meyer shared a photo of the two on Instagram. While it’s uncertain if they began dating in October, their relationship certainly began in 2019. Two years later, Kristen Stewart announced their engagement in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2021. Stewart further revealed that it was Meyer who proposed to her.
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart Married in 2025
On Easter Day, April 20, 2025, Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart married in an intimate ceremony at Casita Del Campo, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. The venue choice reflected their laid-back personalities and desire for a non-traditional wedding. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, emphasizing their privacy preferences.
According to an exclusive report from PEOPLE, about 170 people were in attendance. The restaurant had announced on its official Instagram page that it was “closed for a private event day and night.” Both brides opted for neutral-toned mini skirts and black loafers for their wedding attire, breaking away from conventional bridal fashion.
Dylan Meyer Co-founded a Production Company with Kristen Stewart
Beyond their relationship, Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart have embarked on several creative ventures together. In 2024, they founded their own production company, Nevermind Pictures, alongside producer Maggie McLean. That same year, the company signed a first-look deal with the British production and distribution company Fremantle. Their joint project with Nevermind Pictures includes The Chronology of Water, a biographical film directed by Stewart in her directorial debut. They’re also working on an upcoming stoner comedy movie, The Wrong Girl, which they both co-wrote, with Kristen Stewart leading the cast. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox, and Kumail Nanjiani.
