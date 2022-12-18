10 Things You Didn’t Know About Emily Carey

Emily Carey has a presence in front of the camera that is both intense and passionate. Even when her character is supposed to be a non-dramatic comely queen, she can still put forward a powerful display that is attention-grabbing. She plays as young Alicent Hightower in the House of the dragon. A beautiful brown-haired, graceful, temperance noble born the daughter of the hand of the king who became the second wife to king Viserys I Targaryen. Emily Carey is not new to being part of a popular TV show. She was part of the famous British medical drama series Casualty. She also starred as young Diana in wonder woman. For someone so young who has featured in some of the most famous TV shows and movies in the last few years, we know Emily Carey is destined for even more prominent roles in the years to come. Keep reading to learn ten things you didn’t know about Emily Carey.
1. SHE IS NINETEEN YEARS OLD
For many of us, teenage life is when we look awkward and clueless and cannot make meaning of the chaos called life. Emily Carey, her teenage life is spent acting in some of the most famous TV shows. As careers go, she already gets that nailed down. Her talent shows true in every part of TV she has played. She is 19 years old and plays queen Alicent Hightower in the most popular TV shows of the decade prequel.
2. SHE WAS BORN IN NORTH LONDON
Emily Carey is a proper North London girl and an English actress. She was born Emily Joana Carey in the London Borough of Barnet in 2003. She celebrates her birthday on the 30th of April every year. Also, Emily Carey is said to have attended a renowned high school, though we have yet to find out the name of the high school. But we know her early acting career began on the London stage at the Theater Royal, where she appeared in Shrek the musical.
3. HER GRANDMOTHER IS A FORMER WEST END WARDROBE MISTRESS.
Her grandmother was a former West End wardrobe mistress, and Emily Carey always followed her grandmother to work. At three years old, she did her part of the work by helping her grandmother pair socks backstage. So we see where she got her exquisite fashion sense from. She learned early.
4. EMILY CAREY IS GAY
Yes, you hear that right, she’s lovely and very gay. She identifies as she/they. Even though we presently don’t know whom she is dating or if she is single or in a relationship. But she shares a lot of cozy, smoochy pictures with her friends on social media. So whoever the lucky person is, we are waiting to know.
5. SHE WAS RAISED BY A SINGLE MOTHER
Her single mother raised Emily Carey. Nothing has been said in public about her father. Her mother is Sarah Macdonnell, the pioneer, and proprietor of Ardent Talent, a boutique talent agency for children and young performance. She grew up surrounded by women. She said this influenced her perspective on feminism because she grew up with solid female authority.
6. SHE JUST GOT HER FLAT.
Emily Carey just moved from the family home she shared with her mother and got her flat. She first lived alone and without a chaperone when she began filming her role in House of the Dragons. Considering she started her career very young, she always has someone with her on set. But when filming House of the Dragon, she had to go to the film location alone for the very first that made it the first time she lived alone. And there is no more grandstanding way to show that she’s a grown lady now better than getting a place of her own.
7. SHE WAS PETRIFIED OF FILMING THE SEX SCENE IN HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.
Let’s look at it this way; any 17-year-old should be scared of the sex scenes in Games of Thrones. Heck! Even adults should be scared. I know I was traumatized. She got the role to play Alicent Hightower when she was just 17 years old and learned that she would have to be married to a 49 years old man and realized she would be filming a no-joy sex scene; you can guess where her headspace was. She was scared, and rightly so. She was scared of filming the House of The Dragons altogether. But she was grateful to the intimacy coordinators for how they navigated the situation and helped her filled reassured.
8. SHE IS NOT A FAN OF THE FANTASY GENRE
Emily Carey didn’t understand why people would be hyped up about dragon-breathing fire and all of that fantasy genre stuff. She said she’s not a fan of the fantasy genre, and because of this, she didn’t watch Game of Thrones…Until pre-production, at least. I am taking that personally. She preferred romcom instead. Can anyone imagine? But since her favorite TV show is Friends, we kind of have to forgive her because if your favorite TV show is Friends, you are without sin. But then she eventually watched The Game of Thrones and realized how fantastic it is and how it is not just about dragons and fire and she realized it has an epic storyline. A sigh of relief there.
9. AS A KID, SHE GOT JEWELRY GIFTS FROM HER UNCLE AND AUNT EVERY TIME SHE GOT A NEW JOB
The first jewelry piece she remembered having was an Aladdin lamp jewelry. When Emily Carey was growing up, she got a lot of jewelry gifts from her aunt and uncle, who bought her jewelry for every job she did. And she got this Alladin lamp necklace that was covered in sparkles, it was a proper tacky necklace, as she said, but she loved it so much.
10. SHE IS A PICKY EATER
Emily Carey is such a fussy eater that she considers herself an awful person to eat out with. She said she’d instead grab a pizza or eat chips all day. Teenagers have many troubles, and eating problems are always at the tophem. Emily Carey is just your normal teenager, after all.