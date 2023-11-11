Unveiling Sarah Hyland’s Prominent Roles In Film And Television

Actress Sarah Hyland began her professional acting career when she was six. Since then, the child actor turned adult star has consistently worked in film and television. Hyland was born into a family of actors, with her father being actor Edward James Hyland and actress Melissa D. Canaday. Her younger brother, Ian Donovan Hyland, also followed in their footsteps as an actor.
The actress was born Sarah Jane Hyland in Manhattan, New York, on November 24, 1990. Despite her health challenges, Hyland has shown a resilient commitment to being an actor. Hyland has starred in over 40 productions on the big and small screens. These are Sarah Hyland‘s most notable performances in film and television.
Lipstick Jungle (2008–2009)
17-year-old Sarah Hyland joined the cast of the NBC comedy-drama series Lipstick Jungle in its first season. Hyland was cast as the teenage daughter of Wendy Healy (Brooke Shields) and Shane Healy (Paul Blackthorne), Maddie Healy. Maddie was like many teenagers who craved independence, often displaying bouts of rebellion. The character appeared in the show’s 2 seasons, which aired from February 7, 2008, to January 9, 2009.
Modern Family (2009–2020)
Playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family has been Sarah Hyland’s biggest role of her career. Introduced in the series’ first episode (“Pilot”), Hyland stayed on until the series’ last episode (“Finale”). Hyland’s character, Haley Dunphy, is the eldest daughter of Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen). Haley’s siblings were Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) and Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould). Introduced as part of the main cast of the show, she appears in all 11 seasons. Haley later married Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing) and had two children, Poppy and George. Modern Family aired its finale on April 8, 2020. Sarah Hyland received eight SAG Awards nominations throughout the series’ run, winning four of them.
Conception (2011)
Sarah Hyland joined the ensemble cast of Josh Stolberg’s comedy-drama Conception (2011). Hyland co-starred alongside her Modern Family mother, Julie Bowen. Conception follows several couple’s lives centered around the subject of baby conception. Hyland played one of the partners in one of the portrayed relationships. She played the character of Tracey, cast as J.T.’s (Matt Prokop) girlfriend. To convince her boyfriend to eat vegetarian, she offers him a chance to take her virginity.
Geek Charming (2011)
Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop play the lead cast in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Geek Charming. Hyland and Prokop’s characters are love interests to each other, with Hyland playing Dylan Schoenfield and Prokop playing Josh Rosen. The film follows Hyland’s character as a wealthy, popular, mean girl in school whose path crosses with an unpopular, geek, student filmmaker in her school. With his help, Dylan wins the title of Blossom Queen. After its release, Geek Charming was Disney Channel‘s fifth most-watched movie of the week, attracting 4.9 million viewers.
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (2016)
Sarah Hyland was part of the voice cast of Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (2016). The movie, a computer-animated superhero comedy, is the sixth Lego DC Comics film. Hyland voiced the character of Batgirl. The movie also featured several other DC superheroes. Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (2016) is Sarah Hyland’s first superhero film.
XOXO (2016)
XOXO (2016) was received with generally mixed reviews from audiences and critics. While a certain percentage of the audience believed it was an interesting delve into the world of Electronic Dance Music (EDM), others had less exciting worlds for it. However, XOXO revolves around the lives of six strangers whose individual lives collide at a music festival. Sarah Hyland was cast as Krystal, delivering an amazing performance as always. She Starred alongside Graham Phillips (DJ Ethan), Brett DelBuono (Ethan’s manager), Hayley Kiyoko (Shanni), Colin Woodell (Ray), and Ryan Hansen (Avilo). Released on Netflix on August 26, 2016, XOXO holds a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Wedding Year (2019)
The Wedding Year (2019) is a romantic comedy starring Sarah Hyland as one of its co-leads. Everybody Hates Chris‘ Tyler James Williams plays Hyland’s on-screen boyfriend, Jake Harrison. Hyland plays Mara Baylor. While she has no immediate plans to get married, her boyfriend is ready to settle down. Together, their relationship is put to the test when they’re invited to attend seven weddings. Although the storyline and direction received heavy criticism, Sarah Hyland and James Williams’ performances received commendation.